Meeting With The Zahard Princess! Release Date

Tower Of God Chapter 547 will light up the screens with some of the most interesting conversations. The fights and battles will stop this week. Instead, the characters will interact with each other and judge each other’s intentions. In the closing scene of the last chapter, it was seen that the Zahard Princess had come on board to meet with Reverie. But their intentions are still unclear. So here’s everything you need to know about the latest chapter.

In the next chapter of ToG, a long and tiring conversation will take place between Reverie and the Zahard Princess. The idea is to find out their intentions to enter their ship. Additionally, fans have placed Baam and the princess side by side. So the same can happen in the future.

Tower of God Chapter 547: What Will Happen Next?

The next chapter of Tower of God will start with Traumerei learning more about Lillia. So far he only knows her name, which she revealed when she came to him. So he only knows that she is the princess of Zahard. He hasn’t figured out the purpose behind their arrival yet. Therefore, Tower Of God Chapter 547 will begin with the same question.

The head of the Lo Po Bia family will find out what she is here for. And in the last three chapters, the story has evolved into a subtle back-and-forth between Baam and Lillia. Therefore, it is possible that these two would share some sort of romantic relationship in the future. It would be interesting to see if something like this ever took shape.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Tower of God Chapter 546 began with the fighters of the ship Po Bidau learning that they had entered the mothership. Rachel took it upon herself to find out what was going on inside and outside the ship. And so the entire team set out to investigate. At the same time, the other family learned that the ship was actually a warp ship carrying Baam and Reverie.

The Lo Po Bia family head sensed that Gustang was nearby. He could see and feel his aura and energy around him. Reverie then decided there would be a tournament to decide who would be his daughter’s groom. The chapter ended with the last meeting between Lillia Zahard and the head of the family. It seemed like she came to fight from her family’s side.

Tower of God Chapter 547: Release Date

Chaos and action will continue to take shape in both ships within the tower. However, what fans cannot miss is the battle that takes place between all three sides. So there’s no pause in the release of this week’s outing. Tower Of God Chapter 547 will be released in the next two days. The final release date is June 19, 2022. Fans can catch up all the chapters of the manhwa on the official Naver, Webtoon, and Kakaopage pages only. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.