Meeting Ooyama’s Father! Release Date

Finally the wait for a new chapter of Please Go Home is over. So suddenly the 110th chapter was released and the fans were excited to see what was in store for them. So Akutsu sat at Ooyama’s house as usual and talked about running errands at school. However, this was the time when Ooyama’s mother also entered his house. Now fans are expecting his dad to show up soon enough too. Here’s everything you need to know about Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 110.

In the upcoming story, fans will see who visits Ooyama next. The biggest bet is on his father, who has yet to be seen in the manga. As such, fans are hoping that this man shows up in the chapter now and then.

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 110: What Will Happen Next?

Most of the time, the storylines of the upcoming chapters are not released into the public domain. At the last outing, it was seen that Ooyama’s mother had come to meet her son. However, what was interesting to see was that she was drunk at the time she came. So she gave them the lunch she had brought for them. But the lady passed out on the spot. And this was the special time that Ooyama and Akutsu shared their moment together.

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 110 aims to bring Ooyama’s father to the main screens. Fans saw that this time even his mother had come to the main screens. Also, even Akutsu’s parents had come onto the big screen on one of the past outings. It will be interesting to see what is on the table in the coming week.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 109 started with Akutsu coming to the doorstep of Ooyama’s house. This was one of the first times he felt her presence annoy her. All he could think about was what she wanted from him now. The doorbell rang and Ooyama’s mother had come to meet him. He quickly noticed that the lady was drunk. She said she brought sushi for the kids.

The lady then met with Akutsu. Both greeted each other with warm greetings. It seemed like the two had known each other forever. Even Ooyama was shocked to see that they were so comfortable with each other. The chapter ended with the lady losing control of her senses. At the end of the chapter, Akutsu and Ooyama have a chance to share the moment together.

At the time of writing, there is no break in the release of the latest chapter. Therefore, at the time of writing, the official release date of the chapter has not yet been released. Fans can only assume that this chapter will be released this weekend. Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 110 release date is expected to be around September 12, 2022. Fans can only access all chapters of the manga on Kodansha’s official sites.