Meet Sarah Palin’s New Boyfriend Ron Duguay – Former NHL Player

Sarah Palin, the former vice-president and Alaska governor has been photographed alongside former NHL Hockey player as well as hockey instructor Ron Duguay.

According to numerous reports that she’s dating the former NY Rangers legend Ron Duguay 64.

The two were spotted by photographers 2 days following her had tested positively for the Covid-19.

There are numerous different reports on the incident and if you’re seeking the truth about the incident, these guidelines will help.

Who is Sarah Palin’s New Boyfriend Ron Duguay?

Ron Duguay is a former National Hockey Player(NHL) who has recently became famous as the partner of former Alaska governor Alaska, Sarah Palin.

The actor is Canadian hockey coach and player who played for 12 NHL seasons from 1977 until 1989.

Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay were captured by a photographer on the city’s Upper East Side while dining out with each other.

The news broke on Wednesday, two days before Sarah Palin tested positive for Covid-19. The media’s attention is focused on this story about former vice president as well as Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Sarah Palin has been divorced from her husband Todd Palin since 2020. They got married in 1988. They have ended the couple in the middle of 32 years living together.

They had five children, with one of them being Dancing with the Stars fame Bristol. Sarah’s romance with Duguay is the subject of debate in the media for a long time.

A source said to Page Six, “Palin and Duguay have been involved since late last year” as The People Magazine reported that two of them are just acquaintances’ who met through hockey’, according to an anonymous source.

Ron Duguay Bio

Canadian former professional player as well as coach Ron Duguay was born on July 6, 1957 located in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Ron Duguay is 64 years old by 2022.

There isn’t much information regarding his life or his education. It is evident that he’s been interested in sports since childhood. He played in junior hockey for his country of birth Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League. His zodiac sign is cancer.

Ron Duguay Career

Ron Duguay started his career as an amateur hockey player for his home country, and grew his passion for the sport as his occupation.

As an amateur hockey player who scored 134 points during the season 1975-76 of the OMJHL season, which enabled his team be awarded the Hamilton Spectator Trophy.

He was selected for his national team of juniors for the 1997 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

Duguay’s professional hockey experience was in full swing from 1977 until 1999.

In this time the player played for 12 years in the National Hockey League and also played as minor league coach during four years.

He was a player for the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, and Mannheim ERC. He also served in the studio to provide an analysis during the coverage of MSG Network.

Ron Duguay Height And Weight

Ron Duguay stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 85kg. He is strong and healthy body that is required for any hockey player or coach.

Ron Duguay Relationship

Ron Duguay’s personal life was not made public and he’s a man who conducts his life secretly. A photographer recently posted his meal out photos with Governor who was the governor before him, Sarah Palin.

A number of media outlets have claimed they believe Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin are currently dating.

Ron Duguay Net Worth

As per the official records, Ron Duguay has a net worth of $1.5 Million. He is regarded as one of the most successful hockey players, and makes a living from his sports career.