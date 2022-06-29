Meera Menon Compares Ms. Marvel’s Pre-CGI Stunts To Star Wars

“Ms. Marvel” features several aerial stunt sequences, and Meera Menon shared a bit of what those behind-the-scenes moments looked like: “Without the CGI, it would look very silly. I say so.”

Lots of sci-fi, superhero, or fantasy scenes look similarly bizarre and ridiculous without the special effects — and it turns out there’s another series that Menon remembered from doing the pre-CGI scenes of “Ms . Marvel” saw. She added, “I remember one of my sound professors in film school was working on ‘Star Wars’ and he showed us a scene with no sound design. It looked like tin cans were rolling through cavernous hallways. R2-D2 seemed to be without a toy.” Audio Creation.”

Fans may not know that most CGI-heavy sequences in movies and movies have multiple components that blend actual sets, discrete audio, and blue screens together as the editors cut the final product. “As Kamala saved the little boy from dangling on the edge of the mosque, this whole sequence was… Some of it was filmed on location. Some of it was filmed on a sound stage, entirely on [a] blue screen. Some of it was shot on a set that was only half done,” Menon explained. “There were so many different sets that this sequence was built on that were put together into one cohesive thing. If you saw the raw footage of it, it wouldn’t even make sense. You would say, “Where does she stand? What is she doing?’ It’s so technical at this point.”

Well, they don’t call it movie magic for nothing, and both Marvel and Lucasfilm are two of the best in the business.

New episodes of “Ms. Marvel” streams on Disney+ on Wednesdays.