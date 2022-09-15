Mechanical Arms Project inspires full-fledged anime and manga series

A key image for the upcoming anime Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms, focusing on Hikaru and his robot Alma. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On September 14, 2022, Japanese publisher Pony Canyon announced that Sae Okamoto’s Mecha-Ude project will inspire an anime TV series and manga adaptation.

A key visual for the upcoming anime series has been released and can be seen here:

A key image for the upcoming anime series Mecha Ude: Mechanical Arms, starring host/carrier Hikaru, his Mecha-Ude Alma, and his bodyguard Aki (the girl with the orange hair). Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Yoshino Koyoka, known for the manga Aria the Scarlet Ammo, will be in charge of the manga adaptation of Mecha Ude, which will be published on LINE Manga and ebookjapan services. On September 15, 2022, three free chapters will be made available. The manga is updated every two weeks.

A key visual for the Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms manga adaptation has been released and can be seen here:

A key image for the upcoming manga adaptation Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms starring Hikaru, his Mecha-Ude Alma, his bodyguard Aki, and his first enemy. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Okamoto’s TriF Studio (an independent and crowdfunded animation studio) has released a documentary video on YouTube that gives a sneak peek at the incredible upcoming anime. If you are a mecha and sci-fi fan, this innovative series is definitely for you!

You can watch the documentary here:

【メカウデ本格アニメ化決定！】TriFスタジオ紹介ムービー「オリジナルアニメへの挑戦」

Watch this video on YouTube Mecha-Ude: Documentary about mechanical weapons.

How did Okamoto come up with the idea?

Animator and illustrator Sae Okamoto didn’t just decide to create an anime. She drew an illustration of a mechanical arm sticking out of a boy’s back for fun and started doing more concept art. When TriF Studio CEO and Producer Shuichi Asou spoke to Okamoto and she showed him what she was working on, he was struck by the concept art of Mecha Ude on her phone.

What particularly struck him was the concept art for the heroine, which featured two mechanical arms protruding from her lower back. He immediately suggested that they try to make up a story about the mecha arms and animate them.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us through crowdfunding and everyone else who has supported us. With the support of our fans, we were able to continue the story of the characters in the pilot and also animate the end of their story. New Mecha Ude mechanical life forms and their wielders will appear in the upcoming anime series!” Sae Okamoto commented on Comic Natalie

A Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms manga page featuring Hikaru and the mechanical life-form Alma from Mecha-Ude. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms?

The story revolves around a Japanese middle school student named Hikaru who leads a rather boring and ordinary school life. However, his life is turned upside down when he comes into contact with an AI robotic arm known as Alma, also known as the Mecha-Ude Mechanical Lifeform. When Alma bonds with Hikaru, he becomes “activated” and exhibits extraordinary powers. Suddenly, Hikaru’s life is filled with struggles, adventures, and even romance.

When a girl named Aki, who wields two Mecha-Uda mechanical arms, encounters Alma, she believes it’s possible that he is the legendary “Trigger Arm” and is meant to be Hikaru’s bodyguard. However, the people in the organization Aki works for aren’t the only ones interested in finding the “Trigger Arm”, and Hikaru is forced to fight people who are themselves leading Mecha-Ude in front of Alma to keep from falling into the wrong hands.

“Okamoto has a rare talent. I will never forget Mecha Ude’s concept art illustration that she casually showed me at Udon Restaurant that day. What started as an idea has now grown into an anime series. Thanks to everyone’s support since the first pilot, we’ve been able to get this far. TriF Studio is working hard to bring Okamoto’s vision to life.” Shuuichi Asou commented on Comic Natalie

A manga page related to Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms featuring Aki, the girl who is said to be Hikaru and Alma’s bodyguard and wears the dual Mecha-Ude. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Who are the members of the production team?

The members of the Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms production team include:

Director – Sae Okamoto (Sushi Police, Danchi Tomoo and Tenkai Knights Animation)

Animation – TriF Studio (consisting of animation students and volunteers from Fukuoka)

Animation Producers — Shuuichi Asou and Tetsuya Kinoshita (Pony Canyon)

Co-Producer — Masayoshi Oishi (Monthy Girls’ Nozaki-kun, Overlord)

General Advisor – Hiroshi Matsuyama

Character Designer — Terumi Nishii

“After watching the Mecha Ude pilot, I understood its potential and wanted to see more. That’s why I decided to participate in the Mecha Ude Project. When Okamoto told me more about the project, I really could imagine a world where mecha arms would play a key role.” Tetsuya Kinoshita (Pony Canyon) commented on Comic Natalie

In May 2019, TriF Studio released a pilot episode in Japanese and an English dub version quickly followed. Opener “Ambivalent” is sung by singer-songwriter and Vocaloid producer Eve (Dororo, Jujutsu Kaisen). The closing theme song “Alone” is performed by AZLiGHTZ.

You can watch the English dub pilot here:

Pilot episode of Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms English dubbing.

From October to November 2016, the original Kickstarter campaign raised $67,918. Later, during a Campfire crowdfunding campaign in Japan with an initial goal of 2 million yen (US$18,700), they managed to raise 4,849,500 yen (US$44,000). The campaign ended on March 10, 2018.

Are you looking forward to the full-fledged anime series Mecha Ude: Mechanical Arms? Let us know in the comment section below!