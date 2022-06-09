Maya Hawke’s Favorite Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 Scene Involves No Supernatural Hijinks

In addition to further exploring the series’ ever-expanding fictional reality, Stranger Things 4 Vol. That means Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) are not only co-stars once again in Stranger Things 4, but they’re just as good friends as they were the last time viewers saw them together. In fact, at the beginning of Stranger Things 4, Steve and Robin became even closer thanks to their shared search for true love.

Steve and Robin’s shared desire for romantic fulfillment becomes the focus of many of their scenes together in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1, including a conversation they have in the second episode of the season. The conversation, almost entirely played out over one long, uninterrupted camera shot, follows Robin and Steve as they stock the shelves at the video store they both work at, while Robin particularly rants about her and Steve’s efforts to connect romantically else in town. Ultimately, it’s a small but playful moment between the two characters, and it’s actually Hawke’s favorite scene to film in Stranger Things 4 Vol.

The actor revealed this in a recent post-season chat. “I think my favorite scene that I’ve shot in the whole series was this kind of fast one scene that we did at the video store,” Hawke said, adding, “I love that stuff.” Given how popular both Steve and Robin are with Stranger Things fans, it’s safe to say Hawke isn’t the only one enjoying her and Keery’s scenes together.