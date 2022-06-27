Maverick Star Who Was Beat Out By Miles Teller For The Role Of Rooster

In an interview with IndieWire, Miles Teller’s co-star Glen Powell revealed that before he was cast as the rollicking surprise hero Hangman, he initially set his sights on the role of Rooster. “I actually auditioned for Miles Teller’s role as ‘Rooster.’ And I didn’t get that role, and I wasn’t really sure if I was going to do the film [when they offered me this other role]’ Powell revealed. Understandably a little reluctant to choose an alternative, it was left to the big names behind the film to ask Powell to land elsewhere. “I’ve had some great conversations with Tom [Cruise] and Jerry [Bruckheimer] and Joe [Kosinski] and Chris McQuarrie. The promise they made was like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be able to choose who this character is.’”

The winning spot eventually came from Tom Cruise himself, who, no stranger to taking on (ahem) impossible missions, pitched Powell to the idea. The action legend told the upstart: “We want you to represent the original Top Gun. We need that kind of boasting. We need that fun, that uncompromising ego in this film. We want this thing to play with attributes that we think make you special.” The result saw Powell deliver a scene fueled by hints of Val Kilmer’s Iceman and even a squirt of a younger Mav . Watch your six, rooster.