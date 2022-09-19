Maverick Scene For The Very First Time

Iceman and Maverick may be viewed as adversaries in the original Top Gun, but the same cannot be said of the actors who play them. Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise have been close friends since filming the film and have corresponded about their characters in Top Gun: Maverick. Because of his throat cancer, Kilmer’s role was recast accordingly and his interview with the Los Angeles Times was emailed.

“We’ve talked quite a bit about what’s best for them [Top Gun: Maverick] story and I think they got it right in the end,” Kilmer reflected on the film. He went on to explain that he and Cruise have remained friends over the years, leading to easy communication about the new film. Out of respect for Kilmer, they wrote into the film that Iceman also had throat cancer and shot a scene where he and Maverick communicate via typed text. This became a scene appreciated by everyone, including director Joseph Kosinski, who stated that Kilmer hasn’t lost his edge.

“[Kilmer] is fully present in the scene and able to convey so much emotion without saying a word. I remember noticing that during his introduction to ‘Heat’ – saying so much with just one look.” Both Kilmer and Cruise were reportedly emotional during the scene, which was about two friends getting together, like in life.