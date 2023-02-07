Maverick Lines From His Closet

Filming Top Gun: Maverick was a huge challenge. In addition to sourcing footage of the fighter jets, the team also had to grapple with shooting the film during the COVID-19 pandemic at the height of the lockdown. However, Tom Cruise wanted to work on the film as much as possible even if they couldn’t all be together, and Miles Teller revealed just how far he’s gone on a recent episode of the Kermode & Mayo’s Take podcast.

In the episode, Teller is asked if it’s true that he recorded some lines in his closet at home. Teller shared how Cruise worked tirelessly to make sure everyone had the equipment they needed to work on the film from home, insisting that if food could be delivered, a microphone too. And it wasn’t just a few lines that needed to be picked up. Teller explained, “I mean, I did more hours of ADR on this film than I probably spent shooting entire films.” Teller couldn’t recall which lines specifically ended up in the finished product, but since there are numerous scenes, it did , in which he flies with a mask, it’s safe to say some came straight out of his house.

But copious amounts of ADR weren’t the only impressive facet of the production. The actor added, “We shot more footage than all three Lord of the Rings films combined.” It was a massive undertaking to put together what would become Top Gun: Maverick and its box office hits and Oscar wins. Nominations prove it was worth it.