Maverick Just Took Breaking The Box Office To A Whole New Level

Just a month after its theatrical debut on May 27, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office, according to Variety’s June 26 report. That’s an impressive number in itself, but if you take a closer look at what this number really means, you can see what an achievement this is for a few important reasons. It’s the first film of the year to surpass $1 billion and only the second feature film to do so since COVID-19 impacted box office admissions, after December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the $1.9 billion global mark in 2021 (via NBC News). Even more impressively, Top Gun: Maverick shattered this milestone at the screenless box office in China or Russia, two huge markets that, in more typical circumstances, make up a large part of any studio tentpole’s global release strategy.

In addition to being named the first member of the Billion Dollar Movie Club in 2022, it may come as a surprise that “Top Gun: Maverick” has dethroned the year’s highest-grossing blockbuster, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which currently has 947 million US dollars worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). It might interest you that it’s now also the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s illustrious career so far, after surpassing 2018’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ and its worldwide gross of over $750 million (per The Numbers ) has surpassed. And of course, this is Cruise’s first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide, period, despite his blockbuster-packed filmography.