Maverick Footage Is The Rooster Performance You Didn’t Know You Needed

In Top Gun: Maverick, upon arrival at the naval base, Maverick (Tom Cruise) goes to the local pub for a drink. There he sees the next generation of fighter pilots and Navy personnel interacting with one another, including Rooster sitting down at the piano to play Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire.”

Fans of the original “Top Gun” will recognize this scene as a nod to Goose and Maverick playfully singing the song while a cockerel looks on happily, but in “Maverick” Rooster’s rendition of the track serves as a moment for Cruise’s war hero to revolve around him to remember the past. While the brief but heavy scene was crucial to Maverick’s character arc, with a primary focus on him processing his emotions and relationship with Goose, some might have been disappointed that the camera didn’t focus on Rooster’s infectious performance instead.

However, thanks to the new footage, viewers can finally see Rooster and the rest of the bar patrons singing the song without Maverick wallowing in regret. Instead, Rooster is seen ending his performance with a dance while everyone chants his name.