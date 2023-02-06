Maverick Fans Are Gutted That Manny Jacinto’s Fritz Was So Underused

When Manny Jacinto first began speaking publicly about his role in the upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, he gave no indication that his role was being significantly reduced by the producers. Speaking to ABS-CBN News, he enthusiastically described the rigors of preparing for the film. “The flight training was really intense, it was great…” he said. “It was challenging, but it was probably the best experience I’ve ever had while preparing for a film.” However, when the final product was released, it turned out that the training was more for Jacinto’s personal enjoyment than the production , since he was practically never seen or heard in the film itself.

Jacinto fans were quick to point out this unfortunate circumstance. On twitter, @Lucyj_ford stated, “I still think about Manny Jacinto being in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ but having no speaking lines and hardly ever having his full face on screen.” Over on Reddit, some fans didn’t even realize he was in the film until they heard about it later. U/bsquared77 said: “Oh dip! I just looked at this last night and didn’t even notice him. I feel betrayed.” While u/Foloreille admitted, “I absolutely didn’t notice our boy!”

As for the possible rationale for this, back on Twitter, @ChrisHewitt explained, “There was at one point a much larger storyline with the ‘other’ group of pilots who were contenders for the mission. When that was removed, as I understand it, so was Manny.”