Maverick By Taking A Shot At Comic Book Films

Jon Hamm was able to fulfill a childhood dream and became part of the “Top Gun” universe in the summer mega-hit sequel in 2022. In fact, as he says today, it didn’t matter what role he was offered. “It was a no brainer for me.” He recalls: “Yes. Are you kidding me? I don’t care what the part is… are you kidding? That’s amazing!” After that, Hamm was able to bring his acting skills to the film, which he points out rose above all odds. That’s because, he explains, there wasn’t a character wearing a cloak.

While speaking to ET about the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Hamm points to a few eyebrow-raising facts. Aside from being the only movie to “become number one on Memorial Day and number one on Labor Day,” Hamm also points out, “It’s one of the few top five [films] that has no one in a cloak or on a spaceship. It’s a story about real people, it has a lot of emotional resonance, people really respond to it. “It’s a story about real people, it has a lot of emotional resonance, people really respond to it.”

Ham is really right. Looking back over the past twenty summers, Top Gun: Maverick is the only film that doesn’t involve a superhero or take place in a fantasy world. Not too shabby for a sequel that has lasted over thirty years. Well, whether summer movies continue to show real people in real situations or fly back into the world of superheroes, Hamm (as well as fans) will always look back on and enjoy that experience.