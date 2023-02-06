Matthew McConaughey Is The King In The First Trailer For Netflix’s Agent Elvis

Netflix’s first trailer for its upcoming animated comedy Agent Elvis begins with a recreation of Elvis Presley’s ’68 comeback special before switching between various highlights from Elvis’ career. Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey, who voices the version of Elvis on this show, is building his character as someone larger than life. This voiceover is interrupted by a man in a flashy suit, who spouts some profanity after meeting McConaughey’s animated Elvis, reassuring viewers that “Agent Elvis” is very much adult animation territory.

It soon becomes clear that “Agent Elvis” is about to take great liberties with Elvis’ life as the king hoists an American flag on the moon in Neil Armstrong’s place. Then Elvis begins his training as a spy before kicking some bad guys and rocking some flashy spy gear, like one of his signature sunglasses that appear to come with the ability to see in the dark. However, Elvis doesn’t seem like a perfect spy, especially after his monkey Scatter prematurely kills someone he’s interrogating at the end of the preview.

A text description accompanying this trailer mentions that none other than Priscilla Presley is producing “Agent Elvis,” so all the liberties in the real-life king’s life deserve at least his ex-wife’s seal of approval. As detailed at the end of the trailer, Agent Elvis will premiere on Netflix in March 2023.