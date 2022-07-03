Matt Casey’s Best Storyline On Chicago Fire

In Season 1, Casey had some violent run-ins with a corrupt cop named Voight (Jason Beghe). Voight’s son Justin (Joe Sinopoli) drove home drunk one night and caused an accident that left the other driver paralyzed. Casey was willing to testify to ensure Justin was held accountable for his actions, but Voight was on a mission to get him to recant. It started with a simple bribe, escalated to threats of violence against Casey and his fiancée, and culminated in Voight being arrested in a covert operation attempting to hire an assassin to… do something very, very bad to him. Although Voight has rejoined “Chicago Fire” many times since then, aside from some ongoing (and entirely understandable) animosity from Casey, they’ve never really followed it up.

Fans can’t stop talking about this dramatic and compelling story – mostly because they love to hate Voight’s early days in the Chicago One franchise. Reddit user Awkward-Macaroon-819 was particularly upset at how Vought “attempted to hit a Chicago Fire Fighter [Casey] for his work. No apologies for that. He was evil until the writers reworked his character.” Even Twitter got involved othvampire hailing it as one of their favorite Season 1 stories. And it left such a lasting impression Gisi151 that they still feel weird when they see the two actors appearing together in the same scene many years later. That’s a long lasting bad blood!