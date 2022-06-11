Mask of Truth anime release date on Crunchyroll revealed by trailer PV

Oshtor (Haku) from Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth. Photo credit: WHITE FOX

The new Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro trailer PV has revealed that the release date of Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth will be July 2nd, 2022. The show will air July 2, 2022 on TOKYO MX and BS11 and July 4, 2022 on Hokkaido TV, and AT-X on July 7, 2022.

The anime will have two courses and run for 28 episodes, with the first two episodes premiering back-to-back. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in July.

New cast members were also announced. They include:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Aruru

Rie Kugimiya as Kamyu

Sayaka Ohara as Urutori

Atsuko Tanaka as Karura

Kaya Miyake as Touka

Tsuyoshi Koyama as Kurou

Daisuke Namikawa as Benawi

Daisuke Kirii as Oboro

Akeno Watanabe as Dori & Gura

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Munto

The trailer PV previews the Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth OP theme song “Hito Nanda” by Suara. She also sings the anime’s ED (Ending) theme song “Hyakunichisou”.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE YouTube channel:

Cast and Staff of Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth

The main cast for the anime includes:

Kentaro Tone, best known as Akira Hattori in Bakuman, as Oshtor (Haku)

Risa Taneda, best known as Kaori in April’s Your Lie, as Kuon

Chinatsu Akasaki, best known as Alice in Shokugeki no Souma, as Anju

Inori Minase, best known as Rem in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, as Nekone

Kenichi Kawamura, best known as the director of Steins;Gate 0, is directing the anime at WHITE FOX. Itsuki Yokoyama is scripting the series, and Masahiko Nakata is creating the characters. AQUAPLUS composes the music.

The Utawarerumono video game series is the basis for the anime TV show

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth is based on the AQUAPLUS video game of the same name. It is the last game of the Utawarerumono trilogy. The game was first released in September 2016 in Japan for PS3, PS4 and PS Vita.

The first Utawarerumono game titled Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen was released in 2002 while the second game titled Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception was released in 2015.

The series has received many manga and anime adaptations, with Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth being the most recent.

AQUAPLUS announced last year that it was developing a new game titled Monochrome Moebius: Toki no Taika. The game will be released this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono franchise.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Anime Event

A preliminary screening of episodes 1 and 2 of the anime will be held on June 29 at United Cinemas Toyosu. There is also a cast talk show starring Kentaro Tone, Risa Taneda and Chinatsu Akasaki. The ticket price is 2,500 yen.

For more information about the series, visit the Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth official anime website.