Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date, Trailer, And Characters- What We Know So Far

Confirming some rumors from fans, Peter Parker himself stepped into action in yet another new suit. However, he’s not the only classic character reveal with an interesting new look. The Incredible Hulk made a surprise appearance at the end of the trailer, but as a demon serving Lilith – likely another victim of her puppeteering powers.

However, the list of confirmed heroes goes on and on as Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Blade, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Nico Minoru, Magik, Captain America, Captain Marvel and more have joined the ranks. There are likely more characters yet to be fully revealed that could be saved for some exciting moments in the game’s story. Thanks to the enhanced looks we’ve had with several trailers, it appears almost every character is getting an exciting new design for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

With several months left until the game’s release, it’s likely that more information and/or gameplay will be revealed before players get their hands on it. If you don’t need to convince any further, pre-orders are available now and even include a Doctor Strange skin variant.