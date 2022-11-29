Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Ryan Reynolds’ Interaction With A Miss Minutes Twitter Account

Fans of the Disney+ series Loki will know that Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) is an AI who helps run the Time Variance Authority while also serving as the TVA’s de facto mascot. On Monday, Twitter user @MissMinutesTVA (which appears to be nothing more than a fan account for the “Loki” character) tweeted, “Hello @Deadpool. With love, Miss Minutes.” Ryan Reynolds himself replied, “Hello, Miss Minutes.” Marvel fans were quickly going insane at this brief and seemingly harmless interaction, with many users suspecting that Reynolds was giving them a hint as to how Wolverine might appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

“WHAT’S UP AWNNNN MR. REYNOLDS?” wrote @funkyemerald. “Don’t play with me now Ryan, I’m expecting Deadpool in season 2 of Loki,” he wrote @ilyryanreynolds. Other users like @moviepollz chimed in to suggest that this means the Wolverine we meet in “Deadpool 3” will be a variant like the alternate Lokis we met in “Loki,” given that we’re currently at the height of intrigue of the MCU for the multiverse.

While it would certainly be interesting to somehow involve the TVA in the storyline of Deadpool 3, the Miss Minutes account What was originally tweeted at Reynolds was quick to throw cold water on the situation. They denied that Miss Minutes would appear in “Deadpool 3” and tweeted, “Nah, just say hello to the neighborhood mercenary with a mouth.” Although Miss Minutes’ Time Variance Authority did something with the introduction of Deadpool and Wolverine in MCU related, this brief Twitter interaction appears to have been nothing more than lighthearted fun between Reynolds and a fan.