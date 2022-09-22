Martin Kove Agreed To Return As Cobra Kai’s John Kreese Under One Condition

In an exclusive interview, Martin Kove Looper said the reason he returned to Cobra Kai in 2019 was because the series creators gave Kreese a lot more emotional depth – and his character has grown in complexity since then. “I signed on for this show because I wanted the character to be more vulnerable. I wanted the character to be more versatile,” Kove said. “I told the writers that – I wasn’t interested in playing him like John Kreese in ‘The Karate Kid,’ and each season they give me more and more of that emotional texture.”

In Season 5, Kreese finds himself in the unfamiliar surroundings of a prison after being framed for a vicious attack on a Cobra Kai student by his former dojo business partner turned ex-boyfriend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Forced to adjust to life in an unforgiving environment, Kreese plays the best of both worlds as a tough guy who shows his vulnerabilities. “I enjoy it so much more. The tears you saw, the manipulation, the background of all these characters in my life — that’s what I love,” Kove explained.

However, as the season progresses, some of Kreese’s behavior is revealed to be a deception. While the future is up in the air for Kreese, Kove hopes the creators will show that the character can be humbled. “Humility, I think, is what they’re going to write for me going forward — because I’d like a future episode to have a woman humiliate John Kreese,” Kove said. “It would have to be very subtle, but a character like [Kreese] who came the hard way and has a great moral streak… Humility is something that would be great to play.

All five seasons of Cobra Kai stream exclusively on Netflix.