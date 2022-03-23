Marshmello Face 2022, The Real Marshmello Will Be Revealed

Despite the fact that he has a large following around the world, it is unclear who he is. He always hides behind a mask, so we don’t know who he is. ‘Who’s behind the mask?’ is an age-old question.

The Real Marshmello Will Be Revealed

We should not discuss the Banks’ personal lives because they want privacy. I believe he desired to keep his personal life private. It was excellent, but few people were aware of it. And they had worked so hard to get to know him.

We have no idea who he is. Fans were taken aback when Marshmallow revealed that it was all a ruse. He collaborates with a variety of artists, yet no one knows his genuine identity.

We believe the person hiding beneath Shawn Mendes’ mask isn’t Marshmello. Remember Marshmallow’s performance at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in 2018? Then Shawn Mendes unexpectedly strolled onto the stage.

Marshmello’s real name is Chris Comstock, according to this article. When Forbes magazine attempted to solve the puzzle, they came near.

They claim that DJ Dotcom is attempting to imitate Marshmello. However, they asserted that this is not the case. Marshmello was dubbed Chris by Skrillex after Forbes suggested it.

The veracity of the evidence they presented has yet to be determined. They have remained silent because Marshmello’s lawyer and agent have remained silent.

According to Forbes, Marshmello has a tattoo on his leg. If you can discover one on DJ Dotcom’s leg as well, it’s not a coincidence.

That is something the President has never mentioned before. I deduced from the wording that it was referring to a master.

He takes his privacy seriously behind closed doors. We are not to meddle with his personal affairs unless he chooses to make them public.

