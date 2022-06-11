Margot Robbie’s Fame From Her Suicide Squad Role Came At A Hefty Cost

Fame, or at least notoriety, is a given when starring in projects based on other popular media. Unfortunately for Margot Robbie, the credit she received for portraying Harley Quinn in DCEU comes with some real dangers, including obvious stalkers and death threats. In the aforementioned interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up about how far she had to go just to provide a modicum of security.

“You’re about to be in a comic book movie; now here’s the worst case scenario of how big and scary it can get,” she said. “There’s just all these things you learn along the way, like when you get these death threats [smart] to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there has been a history of violence because you need to know if you need security to go to certain events.

Robbie went on to explain that given her situation, she couldn’t just play in smaller projects again as her profile had grown a lot after joining the DCEU. “I just wish someone would have explained a lot of these things to me early on,” she continued. “I wouldn’t have resented the position I was in because I would have known what I was getting myself into.”

Robbie’s struggle is often repeated by cast members who are attached to high-profile stories. For whatever obscure reason, death threats are frighteningly commonplace these days, and even if they’re sent in jest (a horrible thing to joke about, btw), they must be treated as if they were meant in earnest. For her part, Margot Robbie can afford to protect herself.