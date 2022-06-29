Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Details You Only Notice As An Adult

2022 was a year with a surprising number of drug references in PG-rated films. In the past, such references usually got movies with at least an automatic PG-13, but it seems things are changing. “Turning Red” contained a scene where Ming Lee berates a supermarket employee, accusing him of “taking drugs,” and now “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” contains two separate drug jokes.

The first of those jokes comes in the form of a meme Marcel finds of himself after his video went viral, with a picture of the clam captioned “When the kush hit.” Marcel and Connie are both confused as to what this meme means, and Isabella Rossellini’s utterly stunned line reading sells this to certain audiences as one of the funniest parts of the film.

The second joke is a reason to worry about a parent: when Dean finds Marcel eating random pills in the bathroom, Marcel can’t really tell the filmmaker what the pills are and passes off the behavior as “how I live”. . The nutritional needs of sentient mussels remains an amusing source of confusion, but that’s where the “parent advice” rating comes in – you Not want your children to emulate this risky behavior.