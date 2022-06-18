MAPPA Studio taking questions for the Anime Expo 2022 panel

Chainsaw Man official anime poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

While Spy x Family may be one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022, Forger Family will face stiff competition from Studio MAPPA’s long-awaited anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man. The Anime Chainsaw Man release date on Crunchyroll is expected to be later in 2022.

Crunchyroll previously announced plans to air the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s best-selling manga. Crunchyroll will broadcast the series in all territories where it is available except Asia. The streaming service will also dub the anime in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German. The show still doesn’t have an exact release date. Still, the anime streaming service shared the previously released Japanese trailer on its YouTube page, along with a message confirming that the project is still on track for a 2022 release date.

With Anime Expo 2022 featuring a panel focusing on both MAPPA and Tatsuki Fujimoto’s anime adaptation of Denji’s story, a call to fans was issued with the anime studio asking questions about one of the biggest new anime series yet of the year would like to receive.

Chainsaw Man Anime Expo 2022 panel

Studio MAPPA has called out fans for the upcoming Anime Expo 2022 panel on the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man. The panel will take place on July 4th, 2022, with anime viewers being asked to use the unique hashtag #ChainsawManAX to get their questions in the right hands ahead of the big anime event:

Chainsaw Man fans! For the upcoming Chainsaw Man panel at Anime Expo, we’re collecting questions from YOU to put to the MAPPA production team about the upcoming anime! Use the hashtag #ChainsawManAX to submit your questions. See you July 4th at 11:30am PT in the Main Event Hall! pic.twitter.com/tJCByS38UI — Kyle Cardine (@Kyle_Cardine) June 16, 2022

MAPPA is arguably one of the busiest anime studios out there today. They are working on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 and the upcoming anime series Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. MAPPA has already given fans a sneak peak at Chainsaw Man via a teaser for the series; The violent series will soon be seen by a crowd of new fans.

Chainsaw Man manga and plot

The series began with a manga by famed author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto, best known for his work on the critically acclaimed Fire Punch and Look Back manga series. The show debuted in 2018 and was first published in Weekly Shonen Jump. The first part of the manga ended in 2020; However, Chainsaw Man Part 2 will be released exclusively on digital manga platform Shonen Jump+ in 2022.

The manga has received critical acclaim for its distinctive blend of an intellectual, complex storyline and violent actions. Winning both a Harvey Award and a Shogakukan Manga Award in 2021, Fujimoto’s dark fantasy series has sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Chainsaw Man plot

Chainsaw Man is set in an alternate timeline where human civilization has evolved alongside the existence of devils. terrifying beings born of mankind’s fears.

Denji, a well-meaning but rather naïve young man, is brutally murdered by the yakuza in the series. He is revived after making a pact with his chainsaw devil, Pochita.

This pact allows him to transform into Chainsaw Man, a ferocious devil-human fusion with chainsaws for arms and a head. Denji is then recruited into the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government entity that hunts down and exterminates devils that threaten humanity.

What questions do you have for Studio MAPPA about Denji’s story? Let us know in the comments.