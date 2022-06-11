Maniac anime series will bring new horror to life

Junji Ito’s crazy manga poster. Photo credit: viz media

Netflix has partnered with Junji Ito, the horror mangaka, to bring his acclaimed works to life in new anime series.

Netflix has officially announced that they will be working with Junji Ito on a fresh new anime series called Maniac, which will collect some of his most famous and terrifying stories!

The well-known horror manga author has been presenting frightening stories for a while. Still, thanks to some excellent partnerships, fans have seen his works transition into animation.

Now the creator has been recruited for a brand new Netflix series called Junji Ito’s Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, which will take on several of his own stories. So, anime fans worldwide can be scared of the anime from this new streaming company!

Junji Ito’s Maniac Announcement

Junji Ito said in a special video shared with fans Netflix geeked week This year, Junji Ito’s Maniac: Tales of the Macabre will adapt 20 of his horror stories into anime for the first time.

Ito revealed three stories he will include in the new series, Tomie, Souichi and The Hanging Balloons. This revelation gives fans a taste of what to expect from the new series. You can check out the special video with creator Junji Ito below:

Ito says in the video that they have yet to decide which of Tomie’s and Souichi’s storylines will be adapted. Netflix will release this additional information at a later date.

Unfortunately, production staff and release information are being kept under wraps for now, but this new series is set to premiere sometime next year. Ito then describes his methodology for each of the stories he highlights here. It gives a decent picture of what to expect from the new series.

Ito expressed his delight at having his cherished characters brought to life by the show’s animators. He was thrilled to see her reimagined “in an eerie new setting.” Ito believes the animators are “doing their best” to bring his stories to life.

Junji Ito’s Madman: A Rundown

The Deserter author shared some background stories about the three works he mentioned. He also shared some character concepts for the series.

“The inspiration for Tomie came from the idea that a lizard’s tail would grow back after it was cut off,” he explained while showing off the concept art of the eponymous character.

“It’s also about the shock and disbelief that comes with the unexpected loss of someone close. It’s that feeling you get when you feel like that person could show up at any moment. I’ve thought about that.” Junji Ito

Ito also revealed the story behind The Hanging Balloons. The idea for the tale came to him when he imagined a corpse hanging from the neck of a sizable floating balloon.

“I came up with a story about a town below where strange things would happen every time a balloon pops up, but as I thought about it, I decided to make the balloon itself look like a severed head attacking people .” Junji Ito

This is far from the only Junji Ito adaptation in the works, but it will no doubt be a horror-filled hallmark for Netflix when it finally arrives.

What do you think of Junji Ito’s stories coming to life differently next year with Netflix? Which of his stories would you like to see come to life next? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!