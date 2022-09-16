Management of Novice Alchemist trailer unveils new TV anime character preview for Rorea

Management of the new character of the Novice Alchemist. Credit: Crunchyroll

The Management of Novice Alchemist TV anime team unveils another cute cast member of the fantasy anime in a second character preview trailer.

The preview was published on the KADOKAWA anime YouTube channel. The upcoming anime is set to premiere on October 3, 2022 on Tokyo MX, AT-X and other channels.

Management of Novice Alchemist TV anime character PV, full cast and staff

The latest character preview introduces the character Rorea, who helps Sarasa run the alchemy shop. From the preview, Rorea is a warm and charismatic character with good culinary skills. The previous character preview was of the anime’s main heroine, Sarasa. Additional character previews will be released weekly leading up to the anime’s premiere date. Check out the preview below:

The full cast and their voice actors include Kanon Takao as Sarasa Ride, Hina Kino as Rorea, Saori Oonishi as Iris Lotze, and Nanaka Suwa as Kate Starven.

The upcoming TV anime production team includes Ikehata Hiroshi as director, Yousuke Itou as character designer and chief animation director, Shigeru Murakoshi as series composer, ENGI as animation production company, and Kazuhiro Arai as art director. Music composition is credited to Harumi Fuuki while Haruka Serizawa is the cinematographer.

Management of Novice Alchemist TV Anime Synopsis and more

Management of Novice Alchemist is a fantasy anime about the heroine Sarasa, an orphan who shares her parents’ dream of opening an alchemy shop. After graduating from the Royal Alchemist Training Academy as a young alchemist, her master realizes her dream and offers her a shop. To her surprise, however, she is tasked with rebuilding the business at its location in a remote village. On her journey, she goes through ordeals as she defeats monsters and collects dangerous materials for her dream alchemy shop with the help of her friends.

The TV anime is an adaptation of the light novels written and illustrated by Mizuho Itsuki and Fuumi respectively. It was first published as a web novel on Shousetsuka ni Narou on November 1, 2018. The light novels began serialization in 2019 and will be released under Kadokawa’s Fantasia Bunko label. It consists of five volumes, with the sixth to be published on September 16, 2022.

It also has a manga adaptation that currently spans two volumes. The manga adaptation of Kirero was published in Kill Time Communication’s Comic Valkyrie magazine in December 2020.

What do you think of the new Management of Novice Alchemist trailer? Are you looking forward to this upcoming anime? Let us know what you think in the comments.