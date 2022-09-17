Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers (Magical Girl Magical Destroyers) release date in 2023 revealed by trailer

Key visual for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers. Photo credit: @magical-mad.com

Magical Destroyers release date is confirmed for 2023.

On September 16, 2022, the official website and Twitter account for Jun Inagawa’s Magical Girl Magical Destroyers (Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers, aka Magical Girl Mad Destroyers) original anime released a new trailer and revealed a new key visual.

Jun Inagawa, who came up with the original concept and story of the anime, is known for being an incredibly talented artist and music maker. The character designs he developed for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers were inspired by concepts from his previous artistic work, which had a strong focus on “magical girls”.

Jun Inagawa is also known for his collaborations with fashion labels, such as his collaboration with clothing brand Neighborhood, where he created magical girl graphics for t-shirts.

Jun Inagawa X Neighborhood Collaboration. Photo credit: @hypebeast.com/2020/6/jun-inagawa-neighborhood-artist-capsule-collection-collab

You can see the new key visual for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers here:

Key visual for upcoming anime Magical Girl Magical Destroyers starring Otaku Hero, Anarchy (red hair), Blue and Pink. Photo credit: @magical-mad.com

The trailer highlights the heroine, Magical Girl Anarchy, reveals the main cast, additional collaborators, and celebrates the anime’s premiere in 2023.

You can watch the trailer on King Amusement Creative’s official YouTube channel here:

Magical Girl Anarchy trailer.

What is the plot of Magical Girl Magical Destroyers?

In 2008, the emergence of a mysterious supernatural force eliminates all otaku culture in Japan from anime, games, manga, music and trains to cosplay. Anime goods are stored in huge warehouses, and “otaku” are repressed for their own “protection” and “well-being.” The Japanese do not question this new development and act as if they have been brainwashed.

The SSC – an organization tasked with maintaining “order” seems to have wiped out most of the otaku until 2011 when a group of people decide to rise up against them. First, this group of resistance fighters, led by a young revolutionary named “Otaku Hero”, decides to retake the blockaded city of Akiba.

Otaku Hero loves otaku culture and loves the city of Akiba. Calling themselves the Akiba Revolutionary Army, members of the resistance engage in a fierce battle with the SCC and their leader, Shobon. Helping Otaku Hero are three magical girls named Anarchy, Pink and Blue, who all worship Otaku Hero.

The motto of Otaku Hero is: “Let’s fight together for a world where chaos and order are destroyed and we can say that we like what we like!” Let’s rally under the banner of freedom, fellow otaku, and let the otaku counterculture reclaim the culture that was stolen from you!”

Who are the main characters and performers?

Otaku Hero (played by voice actor Makoto Furukawa) is the young leader of the Akiba Revolutionary Army. He was an ordinary otaku, but when the Otaku Culture Protection Act went into effect, he decided to rise up against the SSC to reclaim his beloved otaku culture. Although Otaku Hero does not have “superpowers,” his charisma and strong sense of justice make him attractive to magical girls and all types of otaku (enthusiasts).

Anarchy (played by voice actress Fairouz Ai) is a fiery and passionate Magical Girl who supports the otaku hero. Anarchy has a very competitive nature and when their temper flares up their foul mouth comes out. Despite her wild nature, she has a very good heart and will always give everything. Due to her “tsundere” personality, she is often misunderstood. To transform into a magical girl, she quickly pulls out her costume, which she keeps in her backpack, and puts it on in a flash.

Blue (played by voice actress Aimi) is a magical girl with a Kansai dialect that is difficult to converse with. If anarchy is a tsundere, then blue is definitely a yandere. She seems calm, cool and collected but her inner thoughts are usually about guys, dating and dating sites. She is reliable in a fight and has the ability to understand pink.

Pink (played by voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa) is a magical girl who always wears a gas mask. She can’t speak and just makes weird “gobo-gobo” noises, which Blue can strangely understand. Pink loves cute things and her dream is to work in a maid cafe and dress up in cute costumes. She fights by using ranged attacks with syringes.

Who are the members of the production team?

Members of the Magical Girl Magical Destroyers production team include:

Director – Hiroshi Ikehata (FLCL Progressive, Kiratto PriChan)

Animation – Bibury Animation Studio (Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets, Azur Lane)

Assistant Director – Masao Kawase (Action Director of Azure Striker Gunvolt, Assistant Director of Kiratto PriChan)

Screenwriter – Daishiro Tanimura (Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet, Screenwriter of the Golden Kamuy Episode)

Jun Inagawa directed a live-action teaser in which Manjimaru Shimada played the role of a “magical girl.” Ucary and the Valentine composed the music and graphic designer GUCCIMAZE created the franchise’s logo. Udai was credited with the film and it was produced by Anan Kaminaka.

You can watch the live-action teaser video here:

Live action trailer of Magical Girl Magical Destroyers.

Are you looking forward to the anime Magical Girl Magical Destroyers? Viva the Anime Revolution! Let us know in the comment section below!