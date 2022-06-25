Magic and Muscles creator Hajime Komoto

The end of the Mashle manga could come in the next few years depending on how the final story arc unfolds. Credit: Hajime Komoto

The end of the Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is coming after Hajime Komoto, the creator of the Mashle manga, officially confirmed that the series is entering its final arc with “Mashle Volume 12”. The announcement was made in the Afterword section of Mashle Volume 11.

(Coincidentally, the Mashle anime TV show was officially confirmed through promotional materials for manga volume 12.)

We’ll have to wait and see what that means for the overall length of the series. The longest story arc was only 31 chapters and the Mashle climax was not announced in recent magazine issues. But assuming the final arc isn’t abnormally longer by comparison, that would mean the end of the Mashle manga will be out in late 2022 or early 2023.

But wait, hasn’t Komoto finished telling everyone in early 2022 that Mash Burnedead’s story has more to offer and the end is NOT coming anytime soon?!

In August 2021, the Shonen Jump Harry Potter parody was once thought to be nearing its final arc and chapter. The author’s notes in the afterword section of Mashle Volume 7 claimed that the entire story was about halfway through.

Volume 7 ended with chapter 72, which would have meant Mashle’s last chapter would have been around chapters 140 to 150 of Mashle Volume 14. To put this information into perspective, the Mashle manga was up to Chapter 105 as of April 25, 2022.

Fast forward to March 2022 and the afterword of Mashle Volume 10 contradicted that claim. The author’s phrasing seemed to push the ending of the Mashle manga further over the horizon. Komoto even apologized for “lying” about the series being so short.

The Mashle Volume 10 Afterword. Credit: Shueisha

“To all my readers who have supported me, Thank you for purchasing Volume 10 of Mashle! We finally made it to Volume 10, huh… it’s really thanks to all your support… I said in the beginning that the series would end quick and quick so my apologies!! I lied. FORGIVENESS!! Please don’t throw stones at me!! Ouch…!! Don’t hit me with cans either!! Or oranges!! I apologize…!! I’m really sorry!! Growing up is all about lying, you know… When someone gives you a red packet for New Year’s Eve [see explanation below]you don’t transfer everything to your bank account, or… It’s the same, so… I’ll be careful from now on!!! PS: Thank you for all the fan letters! It brings me so, so much joy inside! I can’t help but be grateful!!!! I did it as a mangaka!!!!” Hajime Komoto

note: Translation provided by Julia Kroeper. A red packet is an Asian tradition where you are given a small envelope with some pocket money, with the expectation that everything will go to your future. But many kids blow it up on candy and games.

On May 2, 2022, Mashle Volume 11 was released in Japan and the manga creator essentially retired himself.

To everyone who supported me Thank you for purchasing Volume 11 of Mashle!!

And to think that the next bow will be the last..!!

It took so long… so damn long… my god…

And so I’ve worked hard to keep up with your efforts, for those of you who buy and read my works, and now we’ve made it here!

The fact that you’ve read to this point is the kind of happiness I can’t even begin to describe!!

huh? Did some weird guy work on it every day until he felt like he might die? Hm…

Yes, yes… If someone like that existed all along, well, at a time like this… I’d beat them up!

For all the sleepless nights!! For his own good! Let’s go!!!!

PS: Thank you for all the fan letters. And I really loved the chocolate too! I was so happy! Go forever!!! Hajime Komoto

Although Mahle’s final arc is confirmed, it’s possible that the manga series could live on in a new format.

Is a Mashle anime announcement possible?

The series has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020 and was up to Mashle: Magic and Muscles Volume 11 on May 2, 2022. VIZ Media publishes the English translation of the Mashle manga in North America and will continue to be published until November 2022 with Volume 9.

As of 2021, Mashle manga was 11 out of 50 manga series nominated for Next Manga Awards. It was also nominated for the Shonen category of the 67th Shogakukan Manga Awards and was listed in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees Recommended Comics of 2021.

The Mashle manga will be available from the end of February 2022 allegedly had over 3 million copies in circulation. For comparison, the Spy x Family manga reached this milestone with Volume 4, but this popularity is very unusual for any manga series that has not yet had an anime adaptation.

Speaking of which, a Mashle anime seems very likely. During Jump Festa 2022, Shueisha celebrated the Mashle manga series by releasing a promotional video (PV) trailer for Mashle Volume 9.

The Mashle trailer animated certain manga scenes with art from the comic. The theme song was “Even If The World Turns Against Us” performed by Tenipuri All Stars.

It even seemed to tease the possibility of a Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime as it featured Japanese voice actors Natsuki Hanae as Mash Burnedead and Yuki Kaida as Abyss. Hanae is known for voicing Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Vanitas in The Case Study of Vanitas, and Falco in Attack on Titan: Final Season. Kaida was Shuusuke Fuji in Prince of Tennis and Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter.

It’s not unusual for Hajime Komoto to change his mind

Mashle is Komoto’s first series, so it’s not surprising that he originally planned a relatively quick ending, but then realized the story was popular needed more to properly finish, only to realize he needed to make it clear to the public what he really intended. It’s also not uncommon for manga creators to drastically change their plans.

For example, Yuki Tabata, the Black Clover manga creator, originally talked about making his series as long as Naruto’s 700 chapters. But then, in April 2022, he announced that the march towards the The end of the Black Clover manga would begin with a final arc beginning in the summer of 2022.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has been slated to end “within the next 5 years” for 20 years. The ending of the Manga Chainsaw Man was supposed to be within 100 chapters, yet the release date of Chainsaw Man Part 2 was summer 2022. The ending of the Manga My Hero Academia was supposed to be in volume 30 (and the anime series wasn’t supposed to have it). several MHA movies), but instead this series entered the final arc/saga.

The cover art for Mashle manga volume 10. Photo credit: Hajime Komoto

Why the Mashle manga story needs to be longer

In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as kishōtenketsu.

Ki: Introduction

Sho: development

Ten: Twist (Complication)

Ketsu: Conclusion (Reconciliation)

During the twist phase, the story takes an unexpected turn and contains the yama or climax of the story. With long-running manga series, it is possible for the story to return multiple times through the development and twist phases, especially if the plot is built around multiple sagas.

The story of the Mashle manga is apparently still in the development phase as of May 2022. It began as a gag comedy twist on the Harry Potter premise, with Mash beating up wizards with overwhelming One Punch Man-like power and becoming obsessed with cream buffs.

But the premise also contains a kernel for an epic shonen adventure. In order to survive in a magical world despite being born without magic, the manga states at the beginning that Mash must become a divine visionary at Easton Magic Academy. This is a necessity for survival, not just a lifetime dream or goal like many Shonen protagonists.

In Harry Potter, the wizarding world mostly looks down on Muggles, but very few were like Grindelwald or Voldemort. Similarly, Asta’s lack of magic initially held him back early in Black Clover, but he was not ostracized by society.

In Mashle’s world, the dominant magical society literally finds it necessary to exterminate those born without magic. Considered the shame of the world, Mash just wants to live in peace with his family, but he is forced to fight to live his simple life.

The Mashle conspiracy can now be developed much further, having risen up against elite society and the system it supports by faking a magic sign and infiltrating the school. He has already avoided execution by the Bureau of Magic and the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc ended in Chapter 74.

Despite the revelation about Mash’s father, Mashle manga readers have yet to see Mash’s other siblings and more from the Divine Visionaries. The gods were invoked, but they can play a bigger role as they bestow magic on humans. It would be a cheap move, but the manga could also introduce quatrains.

The ultimate goal of the Mashle series may be to recreate the current magical society as envisioned by Adam Jobs. He was the teacher of Wahlberg and Innocent Zero and the founder of the Bureau of Magic. Before his death, Adam urged the public support of those unable to use magic so that Mash could fight against this corrupted society and even the gods themselves to restore what was lost.

We’ll just have to wait and see where the Mashle manga ending takes readers. Let’s also hope that a Mashle anime release date is just around the corner. Stay tuned!