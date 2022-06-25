Magic and Muscles anime TV show confirmed by manga Volume 12 announcement

Key visual for the manga Mashle. Photo credit: @nautiljon.com

Black Clover fans and fans of fantasy shonen manga are in for a real treat now that the Mashle anime TV show has been officially confirmed.

Reliable anime leakers recently tweeted that the Mashle: Magic and Muscle anime was announced through a promotional card for Manga Volume 12, which will be released in Japan on July 4th, 2022. (Coincidentally, the end of the Mashle manga is nearing the final arc beginning in Volume 12.)

The anime TV show Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been confirmed by this Manga Volume 12 promotional card. Photo credit: Jump Comics

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Komoto. As of January 2020, the manga is published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and its chapters have been collected into 11 tankobon volumes as of May 2022.

The English version of the manga has been digitally serialized by Viz Media and Manga Plus.

The official trailer of the Mashle manga by Viz Media.

What is the plot of Mashle?

The story is set in a magical world where an individual’s position in society is determined by the power and skill of their magic. Unfortunately, a young man named Mash Burnedead doesn’t even have an ounce of magic in his blood. In the eyes of everyone else in this magic-dominated world, Mash is a threat to the gene pool that needs to be purged.

Mash is determined to live a peaceful life with his adoptive father and will do whatever it takes to achieve that goal. While secretly living in the forest, Mash begins to exercise his body and build his muscles until he decides they are strong enough to rival magic! When Mash’s identity as a magic-less freak is discovered and his peaceful life is threatened, Mash decides that he must become a “divine visionary” – a role so valued in his world that society must accept his existence.

However, the Divine Visionary title is only awarded to outstanding students at Easton Magic Academy. Despite the fact that Mash possesses no magic, he decides to attend magic school and is determined to complete its challenges in order to show the world that muscles can defeat magic. While enrolled at Easton Magic Academy, Mash takes on the children of some of the most powerful and elite witches and wizards in the realm.

Mash’s opponents tend to underestimate him as he seems to be at a disadvantage, but Mash intends to fight his way through each Trial with his fists alone and muscle-bust magic in surprising and innovative ways, all for the illustrious title of Divine visionaries!

The cover of volume 1 of the Mashle manga. Photo credit: @reddit.com

Who are the main characters in Mashle?

The hero of the story is Mash Burnedead – a young man born without magic but determined to use his physical strength to overcome magical challenges. Mash’s favorite food is cream puffs and they are seen eating them frequently in the manga. Mash has an outspoken personality and stoic expression, but deep down, Mash is a kind and selfless person.

Finn Ames is Mash’s roommate at the academy and plays the “straight man” due to the other characters’ bizarre antics. Finn’s older brother is a divine visionary. Finn’s unique magical ability allows him to switch places with another person.

Lance Crown is Mash’s rival in the story. When his sister contracts an illness that will rob her of magic, Lance decides the only way to protect her life is to become a divine visionary. If he fails, his sister is in danger of being killed under the country’s law against non-magical humans. Even though Lance has a sister complex, his heart is in the right place. Lance’s magic allows him to manipulate gravity.

Dot Barrett is Mash’s self-proclaimed school rival. Dot is hot headed and has a bit of a superiority complex, but deep down he’s a good person. His magical affinity is with explosion magic.

Lemon Irvine is Mash’s self-proclaimed fiancé. Due to the fact that Lemon’s family is poor, she wants to give them a better life by attending Easton Magic Academy. During a test that Mash is helping and comforting her with, she misinterprets his words as a marriage proposal. Lemon is a quiet but crazy girl.

Are you looking forward to Mashle’s new anime adaptation? Let us know in the comment section below!