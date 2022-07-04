Magic and Muscles anime release date in 2023 confirmed by new trailer and poster

Mashle manga cover art. Photo credit: viz media

The Mashle anime series will premiere in 2023.

It seems the rumors were true! Mashle: Magic and Muscles will have its own anime series.

At Anime Expo 2022, the huge anime announcement went live and it seems that fans of the fantasy comedy are waiting for the reveal. Can muscles break magic? Or will they agree?

Mashle Anime: New trailer and poster

The announcement was made via Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and Mashle officially followed up with new artwork for the series Twitter. Along with the Twitter announcement, a trailer was released showing the series’ protagonist gaining his signature “muscle magic.”

Check out the sensational trailer below:

Mashle anime trailer

If you’re not familiar with Mashle, you should know that it’s one of Shuesiah’s fastest growing series. Hajime Komoto, the creator of the narration, began the story in January 2020. The ongoing series has accumulated 11 volumes to date, and after much pleading, Mashle is finally making his way to television.

Check out the poster which gives the timeframe for the release date:

Mashle Anime Official Release Date Poster. Photo Credit: Mashle Anime/Twitter

The first volume of the manga sold out when it debuted and now has nearly three million copies in print. In 2021, it was nominated for the 67th Shogakukan Manga Award and the 6th Next Manga Award, where it placed eleventh out of fifty nominees. It was also included in the Nippon Foundation’s “5 Recommended English Language Manga” list. His sharp wit was praised by fans and critics alike.

Mashle: Muscle x Magic Manga Summary and More

Mashle is set in a universe where magic is everything and a person’s social status is determined by their ability – or lack thereof.

Mash Burnedead has no magical abilities. Abandoned by his family, Mash is adopted by Regro Burnedead, a man who begins teaching him self-defense after he was born without the distinctive mark indicating a magical wielder.

He must excel at Easton Magic Academy to become a divine visionary and provide a better life for himself and his adoptive father. Mash must master “muscle magic” – the complete mastery of his muscles that allows him to perform amazing feats.

Many anime viewers are familiar with the story of someone with no special abilities in a magical world, with characters like Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia and Rock Lee from Naruto being notable examples. Mashle, on the other hand, puts a new twist on the cliché by parodying bits and pieces of previous shows rather than simply duplicating an old formula.

Mashle has been compared to One Punch Man for their comparable narratives and comical tone. Easton Magic Academy, which satirizes Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is also a reference to Harry Potter.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is now available through VIZ Media and Manga Plus.