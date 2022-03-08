Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2022 Is Off To A Great Start! At The Spirit Awards, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Film

At the Oscars, Maggie Gyllenhaal has already won four trophies, but capturing three trophies for her directorial debuts at the same time is something only someone like her could accomplish.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was previously only recognised as an actress, made her directorial debut in the year 2021 with the release of “The Lost Daughter,” which won four Spirit Awards 2022.

Best Indie Film and Best Director and Best Screenplay went to Gyllenhaal for her debut directing effort in the film. “My film is in an odd language—the it’s language of women’s brains,” she stated as she accepted her honours at The Spirit Award. Gyllenhaal has also stated that the film is a love letter to women everywhere.

The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, is a psychological thriller based on an Elena Ferrante novel. There are two primary characters in this film, played by Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

As mothers, Leda Caruso and Nina’s lives centre around their desire to enjoy their lives in freedom and their guilt about being a bad mother to their children.

Following its international premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, only a few of screenings of The Lost Daughter were offered in the United States. As of December, viewers from all over the world have seen the film on Netflix and given it a favourable review.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut as a director was similarly lauded by reviewers, and the picture was well-received by audiences.

Venice International Film Festival, SAG Film Awards, Spirit Awards, and Academy Awards were all nominated for The Lost Daughter.

The Golden Osella Award for Best Screenplay went to Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Venice International Film Festival. Jessie Buckley was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress award but lost to Ruth Negga in the Independent Spirit Prizes 2022.

The film won three awards. She is also up for best script at the Critics’ Choice and BAFTA awards for Maggie Gyllenhaal. For best actress, best supporting actress, and best adapted screenplay at the 2022 Academy Awards, the film is nominated for three awards.