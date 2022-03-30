Madre Cast, Get a Complete List Of Madre Cast and Crew

Madre

Madre is a film in the Spanish language. This film’s genre is drama and horror, and it tells the narrative of a pregnant lady who feels overwhelmed by her autistic kid. She detects a change in her son’s behavior after hiring a gifted babysitter, but she fears the caregiver influences him with voodoo. So, in the following content, you will learn about the Madre Cast and the movie Madre in depth.

Madre was directed by Aaron Burns and Darren Aronofsky and premiered on April 27, 2017. The English version of this film is also available. However, this film is, first and foremost, a Spanish-language production. If you are a subscriber to the video streaming OTT provider Hungama Play, you may watch the movie online. Madre has a 4.5-star binge rating out of ten, and it belongs to the Drama genre.

Madre Cast

Cast Name Characters Name Aida Luz Ignacia Allamand Catalina Matias Bassi Martin Elvira Cristi Vendedora Aros Nicolas Duran David Cristobal Tapia Montt Tomas Daniela Ramirez Diana Javier Bardem N/A Michelle Pfeiffer N/A Domhnall Gleeson N/A Jovan Adepo N/A Amanda Chiu N/A Cristian Caravajal N/A

Madre Crew

Crew Names Director Aaron Burns, Darren Aronofsky Producer Miguel Asensio Llamas, Nicolás López, Scott Franklin, Ari Handel Cinematographer Antonio Quercia Music director Manuel Riveiro Screenwriter Aaron Burns, Darren Aronofsky

