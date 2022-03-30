Madre Cast, Get a Complete List Of Madre Cast and Crew
Madre
Madre is a film in the Spanish language. This film’s genre is drama and horror, and it tells the narrative of a pregnant lady who feels overwhelmed by her autistic kid. She detects a change in her son’s behavior after hiring a gifted babysitter, but she fears the caregiver influences him with voodoo. So, in the following content, you will learn about the Madre Cast and the movie Madre in depth.
Madre Release Date
Madre was directed by Aaron Burns and Darren Aronofsky and premiered on April 27, 2017. The English version of this film is also available. However, this film is, first and foremost, a Spanish-language production. If you are a subscriber to the video streaming OTT provider Hungama Play, you may watch the movie online. Madre has a 4.5-star binge rating out of ten, and it belongs to the Drama genre.
Madre Cast
|Cast Name
|Characters Name
|Aida
|Luz
|Ignacia Allamand
|Catalina
|Matias Bassi
|Martin
|Elvira Cristi
|Vendedora Aros
|Nicolas Duran
|David
|Cristobal Tapia Montt
|Tomas
|Daniela Ramirez
|Diana
|Javier Bardem
|N/A
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|N/A
|Domhnall Gleeson
|N/A
|Jovan Adepo
|N/A
|Amanda Chiu
|N/A
|Cristian Caravajal
|N/A
Madre Main Cast Photos
Aida
Image source:IMDB
Ignacia Allamand
Image source:Facebook
Elvira Cristi
Image source:Torant
Madre Crew
|Crew
|Names
|Director
|Aaron Burns, Darren Aronofsky
|Producer
|Miguel Asensio Llamas, Nicolás López, Scott Franklin, Ari Handel
|Cinematographer
|Antonio Quercia
|Music director
|Manuel Riveiro
|Screenwriter
|Aaron Burns, Darren Aronofsky
Madre Trailer
