Madhuri Dixit discussed an incident in which a man entered her house pretending to be an electrician on the most recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Madhuri Dixit, a popular Indian actress, has a large fan following. Many fans were shocked to hear about this incident.

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul will all be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. They are promoting their new series, The Fame Game.

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul will all be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. They are promoting their new series, The Fame Game. Madhuri shared many funny stories on the comedy show, and she also added this hilarious fan story about a man who entered her house pretending to be an electrician.

Madhuri, in one promo of The Kapil Sharma Show can be seen explaining the event and displaying the reactions of one man who entered her home. Kapil Sharma asked her to explain the incident and she replied, “Once A switchboard was damaged in my home and four men came to fix it.”

One of the men asked her “Which one should be fixed?” She pointed at it and asked them to check it. She explained that the problem was solved by two people. Madhuri explained that both of them had fixed the issue and Madhuri said, “It’s sorted now, you guys can go.” She illustrates the situation by taking actions. The technicians then smiled and nodded and left the house.

One of the technicians, however, did not go. Madhuri told Kapil that one of the technicians stayed behind, so I asked him “Aren’t they going with them?” The person’s reply was both shocking and hilarious.

The person responded, “I didn’t come along with them, but I came here to meet you.” Everyone was able to laugh for longer periods at the reaction of this person.

Madhuri Dixit is set to appear in “The Fame Game”, a new Netflix series that Karan Johar has directed and produced.

It will air on February 25, and will be hosted by Karan, Apoorva Mishra and Somen Mishra. Madhuri played Anamika Anand (a fictional Bollywood film star) in the series.

The entire series centers on the sudden disappearance and rebirth of the character. Karan Johar said that Anamika is a fictional character, but the themes can be applied to any movie star around the globe.

“I loved the story, and loved her journey. It’s about fame and the follies, as well as the complications that can occur when you have fame in your life. It’s a story about a woman whose life seems perfect until she vanishes one day.

Everyone wonders where she is, what happened to her?”, the 54 year-old actress stated during the launch of “The Fame Game”.

Madhuri Dixit is set to appear in “The Fame Game”, a new Netflix series that Karan Johar has directed and produced. It will air on February 25, and will be hosted by Karan, Apoorva Mishra and Somen Mishra. Madhuri played Anamika Anand (a fictional Bollywood film star) in the series.

The entire series centers on the sudden disappearance and rebirth of the character. Karan Johar said that Anamika is a fictional character, but the themes can be applied to any movie star around the globe.

“I loved the story, and loved her journey. It’s about fame and the follies, as well as the complications that can occur when you have fame in your life.

It’s a story about a woman whose life seems perfect until she vanishes one day. Everyone wonders where she is, what happened to her?”, the 54 year-old actress stated during the launch of “The Fame Game”.