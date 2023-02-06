M. Night Shyamalan Feels Like People Have Underestimated Dave Bautista

M. Night Shyamalan says he cast Dave Bautista as Leonard after seeing him in Blade Runner 2049, where he played the small but prominent role of a doomed, world-weary replicant named Sapper Morton. The role showcased a different side of Bautista, displaying a deeper acting ability that arguably wasn’t even uncovered in the Guardians movies, and especially not in previous, mostly action-packed roles that traded his fame as a wrestler.

“I saw him in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and I thought there was something extraordinary about this persona,” says Shyamalan, adding that he feels Bautista’s talent wasn’t fully developed or utilized early in his career.

“Sometimes the system doesn’t allow it [people] to do what makes them really, really special,” explains Shyamalan, “and sometimes with very talented people, they’ve used their other muscles to succeed in the system, and they strangely don’t feel seen. And Dave would be an example of someone who has achieved so much in one area of ​​entertainment but wanted to be something different on the inside.”

Shyamalan adds that Bautista’s background as a wrestler, rather than an actor, didn’t worry him about being able to meet Shyamalan’s demands. “I think he [was] scared [about] if he could pull that twist and I couldn’t,” says the director. “I saw in him a man of great ethics and artistic merit, and all his achievements in that other field, frankly, were utterly irrelevant to me. They were neither good nor bad for me. They are irrelevant to why I cast him in this film.”

Knock at the Cabin is in theaters everywhere now.