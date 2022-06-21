Luminous Witches trailer PV 4 previews OP theme song music

Along with this new visual, Luminous Witches premiered on July 3, 2022. Credit: Studio Shaft/Twitter.

A new Renmei Kuugun Koukuu Mahou Ongakutai Luminous Witches (Allied Air Force Magical Idols Luminous Witches) or Luminous Witches, Trailer PV has been released. This is the 4th promotional video in the series.

The new PV introduces us to the characters and previews the anime’s OP theme song, “WONDERFUL WORLD”, from his nine-person voice unit, the Luminous Witches. The ED theme song “Watashi to Minna no Uta” (A Song for Me and All) is also performed by Luminous Witches. The CD singles of the opening and ending theme songs will be available on August 24, 2022.

The anime Luminous Witches is scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2022. The show will air July 3 on AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto and Sun TV, July 4 on TV Aichi and July 5 on BS Nippon Television. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2021 but was later canceled due to ” various circumstances” postponed to 2022.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Kadokawa Anime YouTube Channel:

cast and staff

The main cast of Luminous Witches are:

Sayaka Tsuzuki as Eleanor Giovanna Gassion

Ami Aimoto as Lyudmila Andreyevna Rouslanova

May Narumi as Virginia Robertson

Minako Hosokawa as Inori Shibuya

Ryo Mamiya as Aira Payvikki Linnamar

Kana Konaka as Maria Magdalene Dietrich

Misaki Yuki as Manaia Matawhaura Hato

Rino Yoshikita as Sylvie Cariello

Rio Mamesaki as Joanna Elizabeth Stafford

Fumikane Shimada and Project World Witches are credited for the original work. Shouji Saeki, best known as the director of Medaka Box, is directing the anime at SHAFT alongside Kana Shundo, best known for his role as assistant director in the anime The Saga of Tanya the Evil. He is also responsible for the scripts of the series. Humikane Shimada is designing the characters based on Fumikane Shimada’s original designs.

What is “Shining Witches” about?

Luminous Witches is an anime TV series that is a spin-off of the Strike Witches franchise. While the girls in Strike Witches are known for using the power of magic to ward off monsters. Luminous Witches is about a unique squadron of witches who don’t fight but use the healing power of song and music.

They bring a moment of peace and healing to those who travel the world fighting Neuri and those driven from their hometowns.

For more information about the series, visit the Luminous Witches official website.