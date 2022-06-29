Lum, the Invader Girl (Urusei Yatsura 2022) episode total revealed for 4 cours

Key visual for the upcoming Lum the Invader Girl reboot. Photo credit: David Productions

The Fuji Creative Corporation website announced that the rom-com sci-fi reboot of Lum, the Invader Girl would get four cours, totaling 46 episodes! Rumiko Takahashi’s brilliant debut work, Urusei Yatsura (Lum, the Invader Girl), continues to be hugely popular with her fans and newcomers to the franchise.

To commemorate the 100thth This was decided on the anniversary of the founding of Shogakukan choose Original episodes of the anime TV series Lum, the Invader Girl, which lasted 195 episodes, would be remade into a reboot. The series will contain references to Japanese mythology and culture.

The David Productions (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Flame Flame No Fire Brigade) reboot is slated to premiere in October 2022 on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block. Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura, who worked on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind, will direct the anime series, along with Cells at Work Anime’s Yuko Kakihara, who is writing the series’ screenplay. Naoyuki Asasno will be in charge of character design.

What is the plot of Lum the Invader Girl?

The story takes place in Tomobiki Town, Tokyo, where Lum, the beautiful daughter of an invading alien race from Oni Aliens, falls in love with high school student Ataru Moroboshi after accidentally proposing to her. However, Ataru is a womanizer and has no intention of becoming a one-woman man, although his new fiancé has a tendency to shock him severely with electric shocks.

Ataru and Lum’s subsequent shenanigans involve classmate Shinobu, the elegant shrine maiden Sakura, Lum’s best friend Oyuki, Benten and Ran, the Buddhist monk Cherry, Ten, the little brat, heir to a wealthy family Shutaro Mendo, and secretly feminine beauty Ryunosuke. The plot evolves into a classic slapstick romantic comedy where anything is possible! Get ready for some Japanese word games!

Who are the characters in Lum the intruder girl?

Image of voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya alongside the character he will play Ataru Moroboshi. Photo credit: uy-allstars.com

Ataru Moroboshi (played by Hiroshi Kamiya) is a girl-crazy 17-year-old high school student attending Tomobiki High School. After he accidentally proposes to Lum, she follows him and calls him “Darling”. Apparently he has the vitality of a phoenix. When Lum suspects Ataru of cheating on her, she punishes him with electric shocks, but Ataru remains unrepentant and continues his love of women.

Ataru’s goal is to be surrounded by a beautiful harem of women, including Lum and all her oni friends. Over time, Ataru develops romantic feelings for Lum, although he stubbornly refuses to admit these feelings to himself or anyone else.

Image of voice actress Sumire Uesaka alongside the role she will be playing Lum. Photo credit: @uy-allstars.com

Lamb/Lum (played by Sumire Uesaka) is a cute, sometimes wild demon girl. After thinking that Ataru is proposing to her, she decides to stay on Earth. Although she sometimes uses her electric shock attack to punish Ataru when he flirts with other women, she claims it is still an expression of her affection for him.

Image of voice actor Maaya Uchida next to the character she will be playing Shinobu Miyake. Photo credit: @uy-allstars.com

Shinobu Miyake (played by Maaya Uchida) is Ataru’s sweet childhood friend and also attends Tomobiki High School. Ever since Lum arrived, she has found herself in the middle of a love triangle with her and Ataru. Although Shinobu looks like a normal high school girl, she possesses superhuman strength.

Image of voice actor Mamoru Miyano alongside the character he will be playing Shutaro Mendo. Photo credit: @uy-allstars.com

Shutaro Mendo (played by Mamoru Miyano) is the heir to the Mendo conglomerate who moved to Tomobiki High School and has extraordinary assets such as his amazing wealth and his own private army. Initially, he is very popular with the female students because of his attractive looks and respected background, but when they realize that he is almost as horny as Ataru, they treat him normally.

Image of voice actor Wataru Takagi next to the character he will be playing Cherry. Photo credit: @uy-allstars.com

Cherry/Sakuranbo (played by Wataru Takagi) is a traveling monk who has a tendency to prophesy about Ataru. As the kanji of his name can mean “disturbed monk” in Japanese, he prefers to be addressed by the English word “cherry”. Cherry believes that monastic life is like a cherry – “sweet on the outside and all hard on the inside”.

Image of voice actor Sawashiro Miyuki next to the character she will be playing Sakura. Photo credit: @uy-allstars.com

Sakura (played by Sawashiro Miyuki) is a Shinto priestess or miko who also makes a living as a school nurse at Ataru’s high school. In the beginning she starts out as a sickly young woman, but when she tries to exorcise Ataru from evil spirits, things backfire and all the evil spirits that have inhabited her own body go into Atarus and she suddenly recovers.

