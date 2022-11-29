Luke Grimes Weighs In On The Possibility Of Kayce Singing In Yellowstone

Luke Grimes’ love of music may be well-documented, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to the character he portrays on screen (via YouTube). The ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ actor understands there’s a difference between the two, and Kayce singing on screen could disrupt the magic of the character he’s been shaping for four years.

“I think it would be weird if Kayce started singing,” Grimes confessed to Entertainment Tonight. Kayce is one of the more reserved characters. As Beth unleashes fire and brimstone on anyone who crosses her path, Kayce craves stability. His family is most important to him and his main concern is protecting Monica (Kelsey Asbille). Adding the devastating loss of her son to the latest development in a long list of losses, singing would undoubtedly be out of the question. But while Grimes maintains integrity when it comes to the role he’s playing, he hinted that singing wasn’t entirely off the table for him.

“I think this is where you’ll see Luke singing soon,” Grimes teased. Actors who bring musical talents to the shows they are starring in are not uncommon. On the other outlaw show, Sons of Anarchy, Katey Sagal’s singing talent, which accompanies the twangy rock soundtrack, is a treasured hallmark of the series. With any luck, Grimes will soon be making his mark on the Yellowstone soundtrack.