Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer trailer PV reveals OP/ED music, July 2022 premiere

Yuuhi and Samidare from Luficer and the Biscuit Hammer. Photo credit: Studio NAZ

The release date of Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer is July 2, 2022. The anime Hoshi no Samidare released a new trailer PV revealing the theme song music of OP and ED.

The anime was first announced in January 2022, and more information on the main cast and staff, as well as a teaser PV, has been released in the months since.

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer will premiere on July 8, 2022 on the Animeism programming block of MBS and TBS. The show will also air on BS11, Tochigi TV and AT-X. The anime is also streamed on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, etc.

The new trailer PV features new footage from the anime and previews the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer OP theme song “Gyokou (Dawn Light)” by Half Time Old, a 4-piece rock band from Nagoya. SpendyMily’s ED theme song “Reflection” was also revealed.

“Gyokou” will be released as a digital single on July 9, 2022, and “Reflection” will be released as a digital single on July 29, 2022.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer anime official YouTube channel:

Lucifer and the Cookie Hammer Cast and Staff

The main cast of the anime includes:

Junya Enoki (Yuuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Yuhi Amamiya

Naomi Oozora (Hana Uzuki in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!) as Samidare Asahina

Kenjiro Tsuda (Nanami Kento in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Noi Crezant

Azusa Tadakoro (Kutori in WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?) as Hisame Asahina

Nobuaki Nakanishi, best known for Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl, is directing the anime at studio NAZ with production collaboration from Jumondo. Satoshi Mizukami, the original author of the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer manga, is credited with composing the series alongside Yuichiro Momose, best known for My First Girlfriend is a Gal.

Hajime Hatakeyama is designing the characters and the music is being composed by Takatsugu Wakabayashi.

More about Lucifer and the cookie hammer

The anime Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer or Hoshi no Samidare is based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Satoshi Mizukami. The manga was first published in Shonen Gahosha’s Young King OURs magazine from 2005 to 2010.

The manga was later licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment in 2013 and added to its online catalog by Crunchyroll in 2014. The series was compiled into ten tankobon volumes. These will be published by Seven Seas in five 2-in-1 omnibus volumes.

For more information about the anime, visit the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer official anime website.