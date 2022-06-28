Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- popularity breaks the remarkable Fullmetal Alchemist longtime record

Kaguya sama Love is War promo visual and the Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood promo. Photo Credit: A-1 Images and Studio Bones

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 recently wrapped its final episode. To say the series was a triumph would be an understatement.

After all, the rom-com is gaining new fans every day, and the anime hasn’t let up with its recent return. And now it looks like Kaguya-sama has taken a title from Fullmetal Alchemist that has been unrivaled for years.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War becomes the top rated anime

The update comes from the staff at My Anime List. My Anime Listing is one of the most popular websites for tracking anime rankings and reviews. Fans can vote for the best series in the industry, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has held the top spot for years with a 9.14 rating.

However, Kaguya-sama has risen to the top. Below is the official tweet from the official MyAnimeList Twitter account:

As seen above, the rom-com now leads with a score of 9.17. The program appears to have garnered many fans since it was last aired and the franchise now has over 500,000 followers on MAL.

Netizens believe that Fullmetal Alchemist will take first place again soon. After all, the fandom is notoriously protective of the show’s top spot, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has nearly three million fans on MAL.

If you want to see the full list of the site’s top series, click here. The top ten picks pay tribute to some of the best anime in the industry. So if you haven’t seen them all yet, you should. From Gintama to Steins; Gate and Hunter x Hunter, the list has it all, and you can even vote for your favorite show if you want to share your opinion!

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic: The story heats up

Shirogane and Shinomiya had the most official date they’ve ever had. Also, in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, the universe has reconfigured to eliminate disruptions.

Shirogane outsmarted Shinomiya by acting like a reasonable person who wants to spend time with his crush. This act leaves the weary vice president with little choice but to enjoy their date rather than conspire.

Tsubame considered turning down Ishigami elsewhere, implying that the program is either set for a happy ending to Season 3 or that this is just the calm before the storm.

Shirogane and Shinomiya no longer strive to outsmart each other by declaring winners or losers on a daily basis; As such, Love Is War has effectively abandoned its original premise. Instead, the series has taken a more classic slice-of-life approach.

This approach is a pleasant change of pace after nearly three seasons of little to no development in the eponymous conflict. As a turning point in the series, the culture festival was set up.

Both Shirogane and Shinomiya have chosen to confess. The conclusion of Season 3 Episode 11 made that confession all but inevitable.

Are you watching Kaguya-sama: Love is War? What do you think of Kaguya-sama: Love is War toppling Fullmetal Alchemist as the best anime of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.