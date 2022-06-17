Love is War Season 2 Episode 12 trailer hypes hour-long finale in June 2022

Shirogane gets his Smoking Mask groove on as he prepares to confess his love to Kaguya. Photo credit: AniPlex

Kaguya-sama fans are already lamenting the loss of one of their favorite anime this spring season, but the finale will end with a bang! Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic has released a new dramatic keyframe that hints at events that will take place during the episode and a promo video that announces next week’s finale that will be ongoing entire Hour. You can watch the grand finale on Crunchyroll on June 24, 2022.

The key image cheering the upcoming finale shows a wistful looking Kaguya and in the distance you can see Shirogane in top hat and cloak. (Shirogane is obviously a fan of closet tuxedo masks!)

Key visual for the upcoming finale of Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

The title of the episode hints that the long-awaited confessions will take place

The promo video highlights the poignant romantic moments Shirogane and Kaguya shared as their feelings deepened over time, and reveals the final episode’s title: Two Confessions. If you cried out loud after reading the episode title, you’re officially a Kaguya-sama fan.

【最終回PV】「かぐや様は告らせたい-ウルトラロマンティック-」最終回1時間SP/6.24放送

Watch this video on YouTube Teaser trailer for the upcoming finale of Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic anime is based on the Japanese rom-com manga series created by Aka Akasaka. In May 2015, Kaguya-sama: Love is War began publication in Shueisha’s manga magazine Miracle Jump and was transferred to Weekly Young Jump in March 2016. Viz Media has licensed the English version of the manga in North America.

In lovemaking, the one who confesses first loses

The story of Kaguya-sama was inspired by the Japanese folk tale The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, but is set in modern times. The plot revolves around a mental battle between Vice President Kaguya and Student Council President Miyuki Shirogane, both trying to force the other to confess their feelings for love first. Both regard the first confession as a loss in the war of love.

It’s fun to watch the crazy schemes Kaguya and Shirogane come up with to force the other to confess, but the chaotic Chika Fujiwara usually foils their schemes unintentionally.

Immediately after the final episode ends, a special live show titled “Kaguya DAY” will be broadcast for 24 hours on Japanese streaming service ABEMA, with more details to come.

In May 2025, Kaguya-sama’s anime TV series adaptation by A-1 Pictures began airing in Japan, while the second season aired from April to June 2020. An OVA episode was released in 2021 and the third season premiered in April 2022. A live-action film adaptation directed by Hayato Kawai was released in Japan in September 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the English version of the anime in North America.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic is directed by Shinichi Omata (Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju) at Studio A-1 Pictures. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (toilet-bound Hanako-kun) wrote the series’ scripts, and Yuko Yahiro (Aharen-san wa Hakarenai) was in charge of character design.

Are you excited for the grand finale of Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Do you really think Kaguya and Shirogane will finally admit their feelings to each other?