Love Flops release date confirmed

Key visual for the upcoming anime Love Flops. Photo credit: @hive.com

On September 19, 2022, streaming service HIDIVE announced that it has acquired the exclusive rights to Love Flops (Renai Flops) — an original anime series created by Kadokawa (Made in Abyss, No Game, No Life) that is a merger of scientific fi and rom-com. Love Flops premieres exclusively on HIDIVE this fall. Love Flops will be released on home video by Sentai Filmworks.

Love Flops will premiere on October 12, 2022 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV and BS11 channels in Japan. Love Flops premieres on TV Aichi in Japan on October 17, 2022.

The opening song of the anime “Love? Reason Why!!” is performed by Konomi Suzuki. The anime’s final theme song, “Flop Around,” is performed by the five romantic interests (heroines): Miku Itou, Ayana Taketatsu, Rie Takahashi, Hisako Kanemoto, and Marika Kouno.

You can watch a trailer of Love Flops on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel here:

Trailer for the upcoming anime Love Flops.

What is the plot of Love Flops?

The story revolves around a Japanese high school student named Asahi Kashiwagi, who is an average guy living a very ordinary life. That all changes when one day a TV fortune teller’s predictions come true for him one after the other in a series of daring encounters with girls (he even ends up with one of the girl’s underwear when it falls off because a tie comes undone). .

Fate draws five more beautiful ones very different girls on Asahi’s path, and each girl ends up professing her love and interest in dating him. The problem is that Asahi doesn’t know which girl he likes the most and has to follow his heart to find the “perfect” love for him, but if he waits too long or makes the wrong decision in the end, anything can happen an epic fail and flop.

Who are the members of the production team?

Love Flop production team members include:

Director – Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan)

Animation – passion

Assistant Directors – Midori Yui and Fujiaki Asari

Series Composition and Screenwriter – Ryou Yasumoto (Steins;Gate 0)

Character Designer and Chief Animation Director – Kazuyuki Ueda (Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic)

Music Composer – Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:ZERO –Starting Life in Another World-)

Color Theme – Sakie Suzuki (Wasteful Days of High School Girl)

Art Setting – Eiko Tsunadou (Tokyo Ghoul:re)

Art Director – Kusanagi (Berserker)

Cameraman – Kouji Hayashi (Wonder Egg Priority)

3D Animation – Taro Yamada

Editors – Ayako Tan (Record of Ragnarok) and Nami Niinuma

Sound Director – Hisayoshi Hirasawa (Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki)

Sound Effects – Yasushi Inomata (Tawawa on Monday)

Who are the performers?

Love Flops performers include:

Ryouta Oosaka (Nariyuki Yuiga in We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) – Asahi Kashiwagi

Miku Itou (Miku Nakano in The Quintessence of Quintuplets) – Aoi Izumisawa

Ayana Taketatsu (Kotori Itsuka in Date A Live) – Amelia Irving

Rie Takahashi (Takagi in Teasing Master Tagaki-san 3) – Ilya Ilyukin

Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri in Food Wars!) – Bai Monfa

Marika Kouno (Petra Leyte in Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World) – Karin Istel

Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch Lamperogue in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) – Yoshio Ijuuin

Shiori Izawa – Raburin

Where can I read the manga?

On June 24, 2022, Ryuudai Ishizaka (Iwa-Kakeru! – Climbing Girls-) launched a manga adaptation of Love Flops in Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine.

If you’re lucky enough to live in Japan, the cast will perform at a special dance performance of the first two episodes of Love Flop at the EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku in Tokyo on September 25, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the Anime Love Flops? Let us know in the comment section below!