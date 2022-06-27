Love And Thunder’s Valkyrie Have An Actual Name?

At a Thor: Love and Thunder press conference, Tessa Thompson revealed that Marvel Studios actually has an answer to Valkyrie’s actual name. But she doesn’t want to spoil it for everyone. “That’s the thing: I’m bad at spoilers,” Thompson told CinemaBlend. “I give spoilers sometimes and I don’t want to, so I feel like I’m going to withhold that information. But I think fans might think we don’t have an answer, and there is. And that’s it cold.”

On the surface, it sounds like Thompson is hinting at a “Love and Thunder” reveal for Valkyrie’s actual name. Or maybe it’s just referring to a long-standing plan by Marvel Studios to someday make the official moniker public, but not in the Thor sequel. Maybe a Valkyrie spin-off? Only time can tell. However, there is one thing MCU fans can do to potentially solve the naming puzzle. And that means taking a look at Valkyrie’s official Asgardian title in the comics, where the biggest clues to Thompson’s actual name and identity lie.