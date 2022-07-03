Love And Thunder Trailer Offers Fans Something Completely Different

The latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer (via YouTube) is a far darker affair than its predecessors. The fact that Gorr the God Butcher narrates his opening moments is a hint that the days of sunshine and Jean-Claude Van Damme-style breakups may be over, and the sequel lives up more than the opening. While we still see some cool action beats present in previous trailers, this one has a clear narrative. Thor, it seems, is raising an army of gods to defeat Gorr. Meanwhile, the villain is all too well aware of the bugs that plague the thunder god and is only too happy to rub it in. It seems that all of the powers Gorr wields are so powerful that he’s already contemplating battling the gods—and isn’t afraid to chuckle about it.

People who saw the trailer were quick to offer their opinions about it, and it seems that fans appreciate the raw and grim tone. “I loved this teaser, a thor no jokes, this is the thor i’ve come to love,” YouTube commentator ESGM praised the trailer. “Finally, Marvel showed Thor’s heartache and pain that he has endured over the years,” Hima theGreat appreciated the fact that the trailer contains many nods to the many losses Thor has endured over the years, to the point that he even includes a flashback to the moment he couldn’t stop Thanos from snapping his fingers. Several commenters also praised the dark aesthetic of the monochromatic space where Thor and Gorr’s grand showdown appears to be taking place.

It’s clear that fans will appreciate the darkness that Thor: Love and Thunder seems to hide beneath its colorful, fun veneer. On July 8th, they’ll finally see how the film balances those two tones.