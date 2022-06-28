Love And Thunder Characters Who Might Appear In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

“We have space goats!” Chris Pratt explained to a reporter from Marvel Entertainment during the red carpet event for Thor: Love and Thunder (via YouTube). The actor, who plays Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, was referring to Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher, Thor’s two pet goats who can fly and are very, very noisy.

Apparently the Guardians get Thor’s goats for a funny behind-the-scenes reason. “He [Taika Waititi, director of “Thor: Love and Thunder”‘] just wanted to stab James [Gunn, director “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”] with some goats,” Pratt explained. According to the actor, Waititi had the script rewritten to include a scene where the goats remain in the care of the keepers. This in turn forced Gunn to deal with the animals in the next film about the super team.

In addition to how Pratt’s comments teased the inclusion of Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the goats are briefly aboard the Benatar — the Guardians’ primary starship — in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer see .”

Though he didn’t go into specifics, Pratt then reported that there were a few moments in Thor: Love and Thunder that felt like a joke between the two directors. With the film’s release date fast approaching, fans won’t have to wait long for the fun.