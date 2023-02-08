Lost in Amusement Park! Release Date

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague Episode 6 is out this week. Fans are all ready to see another exciting date between the main characters. In addition, other romantic couples will also have their share of sweet moments together. Himuro and Fuyutsuki will have another sweet date. The chemistry between Komori and Saejima has also increased. The two try to find common ground for themselves. So here are all the details for the upcoming episode.

Katori and Otonashi also find themselves in a sticky situation over a childish confession. Also, things get tricky when Fuyutsuki gets a confession from Katori. However, Himuro uses his power to freeze Katori. This shows his interest in Fuyutsuki. It will be interesting to see how the romance between the main couple grows. Also, the secondary characters seem to be slowly developing their own love stories. So read on for more spoilers about the next episode.

The ice cream man and his cool colleague episode 6: what will happen next?

Episode 6 of the anime will be “Lost in the Amusement Park”. Himuro gets two tickets from the Chief. The tickets were given by the Chief as he may have an inkling of what is going on between him and Fuyutsuki. In the next episode, the duo will go to Neko Land together. You will experience fun things together and get closer. Also, it seems that Himuro will most likely hesitate to ask Fuyutsuki to go with him. However, Fuyutsuki would readily agree to his request.

Since the two share a love of cats, they will have a good time together in Neko Land. Fuyutsuki will also invite other people from her department to enjoy the moment with them. There will be a cute and fluffy moment between Fuyutsuki and Himuro. Also, Himuro will pluck up courage to ask Fuyutsuki to go to the amusement park with him. It would be an interesting scene to see. It will also be very cute to see Fuyutsuki agree.

Summary of the previous episode!

The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague Episode 5 of the series was entitled The Fox Girl and The Phoenix Boy. As a result, Himuro enters a competition at her office. He hopes to win the two kitten dish awards. Fuyutsuki also takes part in the competition. She sees all the commotion in the office. Komori is worried about her ears and tails popping out in the office. But Saejima likes her and thinks she’s cute. Komori eventually develops a crush on Saejima as well. Komori finds a small animal toy in a box, which she begins collecting. Saejima reveals that he was the one who made the gesture. This makes Katori very happy.

Later, Himuro is sad that he can’t earn enough points for the competition. So Fuyutsuki gives up her points for him. Himuro wins the collectibles at the end. He also gives one to Fuyutsuki. At the same time, Katori worries about Otonashi. Later, Katori Fuyutsuki makes a serious confession. However, Himuro freezes her at that precise moment. Fuyutsuki also mentions that she would have liked to go to the same school as Himuro and Katori. The thought of going to school with Fuyutsuki makes Himuro blush. The episode ends with the boss giving Himuro two tickets to the amusement park.

The new episode will be released on February 7, 2023 at 10:30pm JST. The episode will air on Crunchyroll and Bilibili. Are you looking forward to the upcoming episode? We’ll be sure to update this section as more details become available. For more updates, keep reading The Anime Daily.