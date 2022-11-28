Looper Unearths Which Scene From House Of The Dragon Was Most Difficult To Watch

A recent poll conducted by Looper asked 607 House of the Dragon fans across the United States which scene from the series was the most difficult to watch – with “Aemond Loses an Eye” winning the poll with 28.83% of the vote . Other notable mentions from the poll include the stillbirth of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), which garnered 26.36% of the vote, and the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) during her forced caesarean birth, garnered 18.29% of the vote brought in.

While it may surprise some fans that this moment garnered more votes than the show’s many brutal birth scenes, there’s no question that the mutilation of Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) is one of the show’s most disturbing moments. In the scene in question, an adolescent Aemond is fighting with his young nephews Lucerys and Jacaerys Velaryon (played by Harvey Sadler and Leo Hart, respectively) when Lucerys (nicknamed “Luke”) stabbed Aemond’s left eye with a dagger. As if watching a child lose an eye wasn’t brutal enough, perhaps even more disturbing are the aftermath of this altercation, in which Queen Alicent Hightower violently attempts to cut out Luke’s eye in reparation for her son’s injury.

The whole ordeal is so uncomfortable that it’s understandable that fans say it’s the hardest scene to watch in the entire series, not only because of the gory nature of Aemond’s injury, but also because of the violent family feud that ensued.