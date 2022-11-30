Lined Up For Summer’23! Release Date & More To Know

After a series of teasers, the creators of Dark Gathering Anime have finally announced the release date. And once again it’s that time of year when the creators bring scary shows to fans. Do you think there are ghosts? Do you believe in ghosts? These age-old questions have fascinated generations, nations, and beliefs around the world. It’s as if humanity grew with an idea of ​​something beyond humanity. Something supernatural. Buckle up for this eerie and spooky tale of Dark Gathering Anime. Here’s everything you need to know about the plot, cast and release date.

Dark Gathering anime is based on the original manga of the same name. Kenichi Kondou wrote and illustrated the manga. It first appeared in Shueisha’s Jump SQ magazine in March 2019. There are currently 10 Tankobon volumes. So there is enough source material for the anime.

Dark Gathering Anime: Official Announcement

In July 2022, an update came out that Dark Gathering Anime will be getting an anime adaptation. Now a new update has appeared on Sheuisha’s official site, which has spoiled the release date. Since then, many have stopped pursuing the manga in hopes of making an anime. Thankfully, fans are getting closer to the release date. The studio OLM is behind the production. Yes, it’s the same studio behind the Pokemon series. OLM’s most recent success was Odd Taxi, which topped the charts in 2021.

Also, Hiroshi Ikehata will direct the anime in the studio. Zombie Land Saga’s Shigeru will write the scripts. And the character designer from the popular Pastel Memories will fill the same role here as well. Kohta Yamamoto will handle the music along with Shun Narita and Yusuke Seo. Apart from that, Nagata is the art director. And Ritsuko is the color designer. At the same time, Kohei is the sound director. The anime will star Yayoi, Keitaro and Eiko.

What is the anime about?

The series is about a young man, Keitaro, who carries an unusual curse. He has an innate interest in mystical things. But in junior high, Keitaro accidentally made a ghost possess his friend. In the process, he suffered an injury that led him to develop spiritual connections. This event caused him the Great Depression. And he became a prisoner. Since then he hated ghosts and wanted to destroy them. The story begins when he meets a cute nine-year-old girl with two students, Yayoi.

She hunts evil spirits. So Keitaro quickly resonated with her. Her main goal is to catch the evil spirit that kidnapped her mother. When she died, the evil spirit did not let her mother’s soul go further. Together, these two embark on an unusual journey to hunt her down. You’d think the premise is similar to Pokemon, except they’ll catch ghosts instead. However, the story is filled with horror and gore.

The 52nd edition of Shueisha’s Jump SQ announced the release date for November 28, 2022. Dark Gathering anime is slated for release in 2023. The anime series will air in the summer. An exact broadcast date is not yet known. But the Anime Daily team will keep you posted as soon as there is any news. Just keep checking back on this page. Stay tuned!