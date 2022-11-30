Lihito’s Last Attempt! Release Date & Plot

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the release of Kengan Omega Chapter 186. Well, we’ve got you covered. As of this writing, no specific break was announced in the release of this chapter. And the last outing set one of the best storylines to continue in the next. We saw Paing defend himself to the point that Lihito got frustrated. But as the plot progressed, Lihito found the pattern and got out of the loop. Here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter!

In the following chapter, Lihito will try to continue the power he exudes. And now Pain becomes the main character and tries to come up with a strategy to stop his actions. It will be interesting to see what comes out of this fight!

Kengan Omega Chapter 186: What will happen next?

Once again plot details and spoilers are missing for the new chapter. Therefore, all details of the plot should only come from speculation. In the next chapter, the match between Lihito and Paing continues. Last time we saw them, it was the former dominating the game. In the middle of the game he could remember the advice his master had given him. He had asked him to review all the technical details of the fight.

And just focus on reaching a state of transcendence where he can start enjoying the fights. Now Kengan Omega Chapter 186 opens with the continuation of this fight. Lihito has a great chance to win the game. But we never know what can happen in the final moments of a game. Pain also has an equal chance of winning this big brawl.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Kengan Omega Chapter 185 was “Shuhari”. The chapter started with the continuation of the fight between Lihito and Paing. These fighters tried to put an end to this madness. In the opening scene, Lihito understood that it was difficult to continue the fight like this. But just as he was about to launch a counterattack, he backed away and pulled away to keep up.

Things got irritating for Lihito after a point. He was unable to launch an attack, nor could he defend himself against anyone. The final act of the chapter saw Lihito remember what his master had taught him. The sole purpose of fighting was to attain a state of transcendence. After getting the first punch right, he was finally able to reach that state.

Fans will not experience any delay in the release of the latest chapter. Thus, this week's fighting will continue without interruption. The final release date for Kengan Omega Chapter 186 is December 1st, 2022.