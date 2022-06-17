Liam Neeson Agreed To Taken 3 Under One Condition

On the surface, a “Taken” movie where no one is taken doesn’t seem to make much sense. It would be like having a Star Wars movie without the wars between the stars. However, that’s what star Liam Neeson apparently wanted to do to keep the franchise fresh. As the actor told British talk show host Jonathan Ross, “They called me and I said, ‘I’ll do it … but only as long as nobody gets picked'” (via IndieWire). He doesn’t explain why he wanted everyone to stay where they were for the threequel, but screenwriters Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen managed to squeeze out another scenario in which Bryan Mills must prove his special skills.

Another reason Neeson might have been receptive to a third Taken movie? The paycheck.

Before Taken 2 came out, Neeson was skeptical about a third installment, saying, “I can’t think of any possible scenario where the audience wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, come on…! She’s taken again?’” But then he was offered $20 million to star in the next Taken movie, and that kind of money is likely to change the mood.

Taken 4 seems unlikely, but at least action fans have a complete trilogy to pop into their DVD player whenever they want to see Neeson lay down the pain.