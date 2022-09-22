Letitia Wright Calls Wakanda Forever ‘A Beautiful Love Letter’ To Chadwick Boseman

It’s no secret that Disney’s attorneys are a bit scary when it comes to the hush that surrounds the plots of new movies. Of course, when we asked Wright if she could tease anything out of Wakanda Forever and Shuri’s role, she couldn’t risk the wrath of Thor’s hammer, Mjølnir, from Disney’s lawyers. Instead of teasing the film, she teased us. Wright joked, “Okay, I’m going to give you the entire plot of the film in a moment. Are you ready?” And who could keep a straight face during this teasing? After a few laughs, Wright quipped, “I love how you laugh like you do [don’t] think i would do it. Damned. We’re just so mysterious. I can’t give anything away.”

However, she gave us a little nugget that’s worth all the vibranium in Wakanda. “All I can say is it’s going to be really fun and like a beautiful love letter to our brother to continue what you started and I hope you enjoy it.” We don’t cry. It’s just some space dust in our eyes.

Wright’s film The Silent Twins is in theaters now.