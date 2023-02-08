Leslie David Baker Thinks The Office Still Holds Up After All These Years

Stanley Hudson might not want to be there, but he’s still one of the main characters of Dunder Mifflin throughout all nine seasons of The Office. A grumpy, middle-aged clerk who loves puzzles and pretzels, Stanley has little tolerance for the antics of Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). He eventually retires in the series finale, but greets Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) affectionately when they reunite.

Stanley’s actor, Leslie David Baker, has noted how the sitcom continues to find audiences. He told Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2020, “8, 9, 10 year old kids come up to me now and tell me they’re fans of ‘The Office’ and we’re stopping [sic] Filming in 2013… They weren’t even born when the show came into existence.

The actor slammed the racially offensive “Dwight Christmas” episode, commenting, “That’s what happens when a lot of young writers don’t understand the historical aspects of blackface.” Still, he believes “The Office” will continue to stand the test of time. “It will become part of our culture that we will observe and learn from,” concluded Baker.